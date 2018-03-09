FOOD SERVICE WORKER
- Sentara Healthcare
- Woodbridge, VA
- Mar 09, 2018
- Mar 17, 2018
- Food Service, Server
- Healthcare
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Part Time
Job Description: Responsible for basic food preparation and service and ensuring that all portions are accurate. Provides all necessary equipment and supplies; maintains sanitation of all service areas and equipment. Follows departmental operating procedures for recipes, menus, quality, and all regulatory guidelines.
High School Grad or Equivalent
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Time Management, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Certified Food Service Handler's Card (as required by local Health Department).