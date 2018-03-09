ADMIN SECRETARY

5 days left

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Medical Group is currently recruiting for an Administrative Secretary in Norfolk.

Full time, Day shift. 40 hours/wk.

Provides clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining records and files, and providing assistance to customers.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Secretary - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this