Sentara Medical Group is currently recruiting for an Administrative Secretary in Norfolk.Full time, Day shift. 40 hours/wk.

Provides clerical and administrative functions such as drafting correspondence, scheduling appointments, organizing and maintaining records and files, and providing assistance to customers.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Secretary - 3 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below