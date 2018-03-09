SURGICAL ASSISTANT - CERTIFIED

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: The Certified Surgical Assistant (CSA) works as a 1st or 2nd assistant to the surgeon and under the direction and supervision of that surgeon may perform specific significant surgical tasks.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL ASSISTANT

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Surgical Assistant - 2 years

License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Surgical Assistant

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Graduate of CAAHEP (Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs) accredited Surgical Assistant Program required. Graduate of medical school (foreign or domestic) may be substituted for education if currently certified. Will consider all applicants certified by NBSTSA (National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting), NSAA (National Surgical Assisting Association), and ABSA (American Board of Surgical Assisting) in lieu of CAAHEP SA program graduate. Must obtain certification within six months of hire if not available at hire.

