SURGICAL ASSISTANT - CERTIFIED
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - SURGICAL ASSISTANT
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Surgical Assistant - 2 years
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Cert Surgical Assistant
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Graduate of CAAHEP (Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs) accredited Surgical Assistant Program required. Graduate of medical school (foreign or domestic) may be substituted for education if currently certified. Will consider all applicants certified by NBSTSA (National Board of Surgical Technology and Surgical Assisting), NSAA (National Surgical Assisting Association), and ABSA (American Board of Surgical Assisting) in lieu of CAAHEP SA program graduate. Must obtain certification within six months of hire if not available at hire.