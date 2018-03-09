Summer Hiring - Nursing Care Partner



Sentara Norfolk General Hospital (SNGH) is currently recruiting for Nursing Care Partners for the Summer.



Please apply on-line at www.sentaracareers.com



Sentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:



Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance

You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Nursing Care Partners are unlicensed staff members who are accountable to, and work under the direct supervision of a professional nurse to implement delegated aspects of nursing care. Provide patient care, support the admissions and discharge process, and comply with patient safety practices under the direction of the professional nurse. Observe patients' physical, mental, and emotional conditions and report any change to the nursing or medical staff.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

One year of health care experience preferred.

License

Basic Life Support

Other

One of the following programs is acceptable for Education Sentara Care Partner Certificate Program Successful completion of a Certified Nursing Assistant program National Certified Medical Assistant (NCMA) National Certified Patient Care Technician (NCPCT) Completion of US Navy Hospital Corps School Current student enrolled in clinical program (e.g., RN, LPN, Respiratory, Physical Therapy) One year of health care experience preferred. BLS certification within 90 days of hire.