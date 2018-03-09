CLIN AUTHORIZATION SPECIALIST
5 days left
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Licensed Practical Nurse - Clinical Authorization Specialist
Great Career Opportunity!
Sentara Home Health is accepting applications for a Clinical Authorization Specialist.
This is a full-time, day shift position.
Must have a minimum of two years clinical LPN experience.
One year home health or hospice experience preferred.
One year experience analyzing insurance policies strongly preferred.
Sentara offers excellent compensation and benefits.
Apply on-line today!
Chat on-line with our Home Health Recruiter on Mondays from 9-10 a.m.
Click on link below!
https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/sentara/s/4vzg4/next
Responsible to maintain, confirm and secure referrals, authorization, or pre-certifications required for patients to receive medical procedures and/ or medication / enteral therapy. Ensure accuracy and completeness of patient account information and maintains database of payer authorization requirements. Adheres to policies and procedures in order to comply with performance and compliance standards and to ensure cost effective and appropriate healthcare delivery.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent OR
Trade School Graduate - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Analyzing Insurance Policies - 1 year, Clinical - 2 years, Home Health - 1 year, Hospice - 1 year, Pharmacy Technician - 2 years
License
Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech, Licensed Practical Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
2 years of clinical experience or Pharmacy Tech experience required.
External Posting Description
Full-time.
Day shift.