CLIN AUTHORIZATION SPECIALIST

5 days left

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Chesapeake, VA
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 17, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Licensed Practical Nurse - Clinical Authorization Specialist

Great Career Opportunity!

Sentara Home Health is accepting applications for a Clinical Authorization Specialist.

This is a full-time, day shift position.

Must have a minimum of two years clinical LPN experience.
One year home health or hospice experience preferred.
One year experience analyzing insurance policies strongly preferred.

Sentara offers excellent compensation and benefits.

Apply on-line today!

Chat on-line with our Home Health Recruiter on Mondays from 9-10 a.m.
Click on link below!

https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/sentara/s/4vzg4/next

Responsible to maintain, confirm and secure referrals, authorization, or pre-certifications required for patients to receive medical procedures and/ or medication / enteral therapy. Ensure accuracy and completeness of patient account information and maintains database of payer authorization requirements. Adheres to policies and procedures in order to comply with performance and compliance standards and to ensure cost effective and appropriate healthcare delivery.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent OR
Trade School Graduate - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Analyzing Insurance Policies - 1 year, Clinical - 2 years, Home Health - 1 year, Hospice - 1 year, Pharmacy Technician - 2 years

License
Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech, Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
2 years of clinical experience or Pharmacy Tech experience required.

External Posting Description
Full-time.
Day shift.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this