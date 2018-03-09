Sentara Home Health is accepting applications for a Clinical Authorization Specialist.This is a full-time, day shift position.Must have a minimum of two years clinical LPN experience.One year home health or hospice experience preferred.One year experience analyzing insurance policies strongly preferred.Sentara offers excellent compensation and benefits.Apply on-line today!

Responsible to maintain, confirm and secure referrals, authorization, or pre-certifications required for patients to receive medical procedures and/ or medication / enteral therapy. Ensure accuracy and completeness of patient account information and maintains database of payer authorization requirements. Adheres to policies and procedures in order to comply with performance and compliance standards and to ensure cost effective and appropriate healthcare delivery.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent OR

Trade School Graduate - LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Analyzing Insurance Policies - 1 year, Clinical - 2 years, Home Health - 1 year, Hospice - 1 year, Pharmacy Technician - 2 years

License

Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech, Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

2 years of clinical experience or Pharmacy Tech experience required.

External Posting Description

Full-time.

Day shift.