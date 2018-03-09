PATIENT CARE SERVICES COORD

5 days left

Sentara Healthcare
Woodbridge, VA
Mar 09, 2018
Mar 17, 2018
Nurse
Healthcare
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
Job Description:
Registered Nurse

Patient Care Services Coordinator

Sentara Home Health is accepting applications for a Patient Care Services Coordinator for our Woodbridge, Virginia area.

This is a full-time, day shift position.

Registered Nurse with 2 years RN experience required. One year of Home Health or Hospice experience strongly preferred.

Bachelor's degree preferred, but will consider RN with Diploma or Associate's degree with signed agreement committing to enroll in an accredited RN-BSN program within 2 years of date of hire and complete BSN within 5 years of date of hire.

Responsible for coordinating a team of staff to assure the continuity of high quality care to home health patients assigned to the team¿s area. Will work closely with patients, providers and other health care professionals to provide support around treatment adherence and self-management, identifying and addressing needs in care as appropriate and serves as a resource for clinical staff.

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Required: Nursing - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

One year Home Health or Hospice experience preferred. RN candidates after November 30, 2018 will be required to have a BSN. RN hires prior to November 30, 2018 will be required to sign a BSN agreement committing to enrollment in accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years

Full-time.
Day shift.

