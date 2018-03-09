PATIENT CARE SERVICES COORD
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Registered Nurse
Patient Care Services Coordinator
Sentara Home Health is accepting applications for a Patient Care Services Coordinator for our Woodbridge, Virginia area.
This is a full-time, day shift position.
Registered Nurse with 2 years RN experience required. One year of Home Health or Hospice experience strongly preferred.
Bachelor's degree preferred, but will consider RN with Diploma or Associate's degree with signed agreement committing to enroll in an accredited RN-BSN program within 2 years of date of hire and complete BSN within 5 years of date of hire.
Responsible for coordinating a team of staff to assure the continuity of high quality care to home health patients assigned to the team¿s area. Will work closely with patients, providers and other health care professionals to provide support around treatment adherence and self-management, identifying and addressing needs in care as appropriate and serves as a resource for clinical staff.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required:
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
One year Home Health or Hospice experience preferred. RN candidates after November 30, 2018 will be required to have a BSN. RN hires prior to November 30, 2018 will be required to sign a BSN agreement committing to enrollment in accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years
External Posting Description
Full-time.
Day shift.