Position Highlights:

Stability: 125 plus years of no company layoffs. Innovation: Featuring state of the art equipment in our 525-bed tertiary care facility that is dedicated to improving safety, quality and health every day.Market: Comprised of 12 acute care hospitals with more than 300 sites of care all throughout Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. Nursing Excellence: First in the region to become a Magnet® recognized hospital. Location: We are located in the Hampton Roads area surrounded by beaches, historic landmarks dating as far back as the Revolutionary War of 1776, top rated school systems, and seven cities full of life, events, and celebration.

What you will do:

Our 25-bed prep & recovery unit is open Monday - Friday 6am to 9pm. On call required. Candidates must live within 30 minutes of hospital. Nurses in this unit will be cross-trained in interventional radiology, neuro, and vascular areas.The procedure nurse provides hemodynamic monitoring, provides moderate sedation, and assist the interdisciplinary team.The procedure nurse assists in the Vascular & Interventional Center pre-op and recovery area to ensure a safe and efficient transition for our patients.Unit Coordinators will assist with some administrative task and be a front line supervisor for staff.

Demonstrates proficiency in nursing practice for assigned specialty area and provides clinical leadership for the delivery of nursing care in a department. Under the direction of the department manager leads safety and quality initiatives, focuses on and simplifies workflow, and contributes to the development of staff. Increase staff satisfaction and promotes excellent (Gold Standard) customer service.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR

RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR

RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

18 months nursing experience required. BSN required; Master degree preferred, if the graduate degree is not in nursing then the BSN is required. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire. Professional Specialty Nursing Certification preferred.