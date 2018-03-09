Not required

U.S. Citizen.

You must successfully complete a background investigation.

Registered for Selective Service System, if applicable. (www.sss.gov)

You may be required to complete a Financial Disclosure (OGE-450).

Maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher.

You Must sign a Pathways Agreement

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Minimum Education Requirements

Successfully completed two full academic year of post-high school studies or an associates degree, at least 60 credit hours (90 quarter hours).Successfully completed of one full academic year of graduate level education, at least 18 credit hour (27 quarter hours),or Eligibility under the Superior Academic Achievement Provision and completion of a bachelor's degree.S.A.A. is based on (1) class standing, (2) grade-point average, or (3) honor society 1. Class standing -- Applicants must be in the upper third of the graduating class in the college, university, or major subdivision, such as the College of Liberal Arts or the School of Business Administration, based on completed courses. 2. Grade-point average (G.P.A.)-- Applicants must have a grade-point average of:a. 3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B" or better) as recorded on their official transcript, or as computed based on 4 years of education, or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum;orb. 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B+" or better) based on the average of the required courses completed in the major field or the required courses in the major field completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional, philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

The Department of Commerce provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Human Resources Office. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. TTY users can contact the Human Resources Office via the Federal Relay Service, 1-800-877-8339.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions). Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. The best-qualified candidates will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.





Preference eligibles with a service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest quality category (gold).





The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



The following competencies are desirable at the full performance level of this position GS-11.







