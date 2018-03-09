Apply online (See How to Apply section.)

U.S. Citizenship or National

Males born after 12/31/1959 must have registered with the Selective Service

Meet all eligibility criteria within 30 days of closing date

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

If selected, you must meet the following conditions:



Receive authorization from OPM on any job offer you receive, if you are or were (within the last 5 years) a Schedule A, Schedule C, or non-career SES political appointee

Serve a one year probationary period, if required.

Undergo and pass a background investigation (Tier 5 investigation level). You must be granted this clearance before you can start the job.

Have your identity and work status eligibility verified if you are not a GSA employee. We will use the Department of Homeland Security’s e-Verify system for this. Any discrepancies must be resolved as a condition of continued employment.

Complete a Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278) and obtain approval that no conflict, or an appearance of conflict, exists between your financial interest and this position

Serve a one year supervisory or managerial probationary period, if required

Participate in the Continuity of Operations Plan (COOP), which includes attending meetings and planning activities; and carrying out mission-critical work at a designated location other than your primary work site (which may be outside of your commuting area).

To qualify, you must demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience. Specialized experience is experience in managing the development and implementation of efficient and effective strategies and processes to continuously identify and evaluate risk across the Supply Chain to reduce supply chain vulnerability via a coordinated holistic approach – an Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) program involving all supply chain stakeholders and development of mitigation plans to manage these risks for the purpose of ensuring supply chain continuity.You will be asked a question by the job application system to self-certify your possession of the specialized experience. We will verify your self-certification using your resume. If your resume doesn’t support your self-certification, we may disqualify you, resulting in no further consideration of your application under this vacancy announcement.NOTE: Qualifications are based on length and level of experience. Therefore, in addition to describing duties performed, applicants must provide the exact dates of each period of employment (from month/year to month/year) and the number of hours per week if part time. Qualification determinations cannot be made when resumes do not include the required information, so failure to provide this information may result in disqualification.For a brief video on creating a Federal resume, click here

The 1993 Hatch Act Reform Amendments prohibit oral and written political recommendations for Federal jobs.



Bargaining Unit status: This position is not covered by a bargaining unit.



On a case-by-case basis, the following incentives may be approved:



Recruitment incentive if you are new to the federal government

Relocation incentive if you are a current federal employee

Relocation-related expenses are not approved and will be your responsibility.Selected applicants may qualify for credit toward annual leave accrual based on prior non-federal work experience or uniformed service experience.Additional vacancies may be filled from this announcement as needed. This vacancy announcement does not preclude filling this position by other means. Management also has the right not to fill the position.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will use a method called Category Rating to assess your application. Here’s how it will work:



If it is determined that you meet the specialized experience requirement, you will be presented by the job application system with four additional assessment questions, one corresponding to each of the Mandatory Competencies listed below. You must enter your narrative responses demonstrating possession of each of the Mandatory Competencies there. Based on your responses, you will be scored by a review panel, which will measure your possession of the Mandatory Competencies.



MANDATORY COMPETENCIES:



Describe your knowledge of current Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) landscape (threats and mitigation strategies) and your current involvement and relationships across the federal government SCRM community. Describe your experience implementing an SCRM program and initiatives across a complex acquisition organization, including identification of risks and mitigation actions taken. This should include experience with tools and services to support commercial due diligence, business intelligence, and analysis and monitoring of commercial activity to understand business relationships between and among entities. Describe your experience and the results you achieved in applying quantitative and qualitative analysis, analytical and evaluative methods, business process redesign, and root cause identification and problem solving to implement an SCRM program or initiative. Describe the role of stakeholder engagement and communications in a current or recent federal SCRM initiative that you are/were involved in and your role in shaping the stakeholder engagement and communications for that initiative.