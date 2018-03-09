Contract Specialist
5 days left
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
BASIC REQUIREMENT
This occupation has a combination of positive education, specialized experience and specific certification at certain grade levels. There is also a provision for a waiver of the requirements for candidates who have held a GS-1102 series position since 1/1/00. The following represents a summary of OPM's X-118 qualification standards. Candidates are encouraged to consult the complete standard for more detailed information on the requirements. Please note that transcripts and copies of certifications must be provided to verify claims.
To qualify at the GS-09 level applicants must have at least 1 year of that experience must be equivalent to the GS-07 level in the Federal service, and provided the knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the work of the position; specifically having the knowledge of Federal contracting laws, regulations, principles, policies and procedures governing the procurement of goods and services, to develop and issue solicitations and administration of contracts. This includes experience in conducting market research; assisting customers in developing statements of work and performance work statements; assisting in the conduct of technical evaluations; soliciting requirements.
OR
2 full academic years of progressively higher level graduate education or masters or equivalent graduate degree or LL.B. or J.D.
To qualify at the GS-11 level applicants must have at least 1 year of that experience must be equivalent to the GS-09 level in the Federal service, and provided the knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the work of the position; specifically having the knowledge of Federal contracting laws, regulations, principles, policies and procedures governing the procurement of goods and services, to develop and issue solicitations and administration of contracts. This includes experience in conducting market research; assisting customers in developing statements of work and performance work statements; assisting in the conduct of technical evaluations; soliciting requirements; monitoring contractor performance; and maintenance and contract close-out functions.
OR
3 full academic years of progressively higher level graduate education or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree
To qualify at the GS-12 level applicants must have at least 1 year of that experience must be equivalent to the GS-11 level in the Federal service, and provided the knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the work of the position; specifically having the knowledge of Federal contracting laws, regulations, principles, policies and procedures governing the procurement of goods and services, to develop and issue solicitations and administration of contracts. This includes experience in conducting market research; assisting customers in developing statements of work and performance work statements; assisting in the conduct of technical evaluations; soliciting requirements; monitoring contractor performance; and maintenance and contract close-out functions. In addition, a minimum of FAC-C Level I certification is preferred NOT required for the GS-12 level.
Note: Knowledge of and experience with an automated contract writing system (i.e. PRISM) is preferred NOT required for all grade levels.
Waiver Provision:
If you have held a GS-1102 series position since January 1, 2000, and do not meet both the full experience and education requirements, you may request a waiver to that requirement. Waivers are granted by the senior procurement executive, are completely discretionary, and based on an applicant possessing significant potential for advancement to levels of greater responsibility and authority. Demonstrated analytical and decision making capabilities, job performance and qualifying experience are considered in the waiver process. Your application should specifically state that you are requesting a waiver to either the experience or education requirement, or both.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through national service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills, and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
Applicants must have a 4-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree with a major in any field, OR, at least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management. Please note that transcripts must be provided to verify claims.
Surplus or Displaced Federal Employees: The Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) and Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) Programs are available to federal employees that qualify. Those eligible for these programs are granted special priority selection rights. To be considered, you must be deemed well-qualified by receiving a score of 85 or higher. If you are a federal employee claiming CTAP/ICTAP, you must provide the documents listed under the Required Documents section to verify your eligibility. Also, you must indicate in your application that you are applying as a CTAP or ICTAP eligible. For additional information regarding CTAP/ICTAP, please visit: http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/.
Selective Service: If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you are registered with the Selective Service or are exempt under Selective Service regulations. For additional information concerning Selective Service requirements, please visit http://www.sss.gov/.
Foreign Education Credential Interpretation: http://www.naces.org/members.htm
DD-214: http://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/
SF-15 (veterans claiming 10 point preference): http://www.opm.gov/Forms/pdf_fill/SF15.pdf
Special hiring authorities for veterans: http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/shav/index.aspx
Severely disabled persons program information: http://www.opm.gov/disability/People with disabilities.asp
Cover page to fax paper application - OPM Form 1203fx: http://www.opm.gov/forms/pdfimage/opm1203fx.pdf
Vacancy ID number: 10146728
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:
- Knowledge of the Federal Acquisition Regulation
- Ability to problem solve
Best: This highest category will be used for those candidates who possess the type and quality of experience and/or education that substantially exceeds the minimum qualifications of the position, including any selective placement factors and/or appropriate quality ranking factor(s).
Better: This higher category will be used for those candidates who possess the type and quality of experience and/or education that exceed the minimum qualifications of the position.
Good: This lowest category will be used for those candidates that meet the minimum qualifications and/or education of the position and are proficient in some, but not all, of the requirements of the position. Candidates may require extensive training and/or orientation in order to satisfactorily perform the duties of the position.
Names of the candidates in the Best category will be sent first to the hiring manager for employment consideration. Within these categories, candidates eligible for veterans preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans. Applicants in other categories will be referred in accordance with category rating procedures.
To preview the assessment questionnaire: https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10159875
Due weight shall be given to performance appraisals and awards in accordance with 5 CFR § 335.103(b)(3), during the interview/selection process conducted by the hiring manager. Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation