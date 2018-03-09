Occasional travel - Local and temporary duty travel is required.

Must be a US Citizen.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

May be required to successfully complete a probationary/trial period.

Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.

This is a Financial Management Level I certified position per the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 2012, Section 1599d. You must achieve this level within prescribed timelines. Certification requirements are in DoD Instruction 1300.26.

This position may require travel from normal duty station to CONUS and OCONUS and may include remote or isolated sites. You must be able to travel on military and commercial aircraft for extended periods of time.

You will be required to obtain and maintain an interim and/or final security clearance prior to entrance on duty. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.

Successful completion of a pre-employment drug test (including marijuana) is required. A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if you fail to report to the drug test appointment or pass the test. You will be subject to random testing.

See Other Information section for additional requirements.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoIn order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.Applicants must meet the following Basic Requirements of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualifications Standards Manual:Applicants must possess a successfully completed degree in accounting; or a degree in a related field such as, business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law. The terms accounting and accountant should be interpreted as "accounting and/or auditing" and "accountant and/or auditor" respectively.Possess a combination of education and experience of at least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge. The applicant's background must include one of the following: 1) Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours of business law; OR 2) A certificate as a Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor, obtained through written examination; OR 3) Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g. 15 semester hours, but does not fully satisfy the 24-semester-hour requirement of the preceding paragraph, provided that: (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering or financial institution examining; AND (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants or auditors has determined that the applicant has demonstrated a good knowledge of accounting and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful completion of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; AND (c) except for literal nonconformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specified requirements.At least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-07 grade level or pay band in Federal Service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector that demonstrates experience in initiating and completing assigned portion of audit programs steps; AND identifying audit findings in assigned areas.Successfully completed a master's degree or equivalent graduate degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree. Such education must demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of the position.Possess a combination of experience and education as described above that equates to one year of experience. The percentage of the required education plus the percentage of the required experience equal one hundred percent.At least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-09 grade level or pay band in Federal Service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector that demonstrates experience in assisting in the development of audit program steps, and approaches; AND testing for assigned areas of audits of programs, activities, procedures or operations.Successfully completed a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree, or 3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree. Such education must demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of the position.Possess a combination of experience and graduate education as described above that equates to one year of experience. The percentage of the required graduate education plus the percentage of the required experience equal one hundred percent.Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website:https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/#url=GS-PROFhttps://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0500/auditing-series-0511/Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.



Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.



See the Office of Personnel Management's General Policies for information on crediting education.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.



Recruitment and relocation incentives are not authorized.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



The Department of the Navy uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating in the well qualified category or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: http://www.public.navy.mil/donhr/Employment/CivJobOpps/Documents/ICTAP_Statement.pdf.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:

Audit Planning and Management

Audit Reporting

Decision Support - Audit Execution

Information Management

Written Communication