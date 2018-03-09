Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Background Investigation: To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requires each and every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully complete a background investigation for Secret clearance as a condition of placement in this Non Critical Sensetive position. This review includes financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs.



Pursuant to Executive Order 12654 and DHS policy, DHS is committed to maintaining a drug-free workplace and, therefore, conducts random and other drug testing of its employees in order to ensure a safe and healthy work environment. Headquarters personnel in safety- or security-sensitive positions are subject to random drug testing and all applicants tentatively selected for employment at DHS Headquarters are subject to drug testing resulting in a negative test result.

Managing selection of studies and analyses of homeland security issues;

Developing resource guidance impacting large organizations, such as a Cabinet level agency or its components, with programs of national scope and impact, including necessary coordination

Developing planning/programmatic decision support for senior leadership forums.

You qualify for the GS-13 grade level (starting salary $96,970) if you possess one year of specialized experience, equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal government, performing duties such as:

DHS offers competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package, including: health, dental, vision, life, and long-term care insurance; retirement plan; Thrift Savings Plan [similar to a 401(k)]; Flexible Spending Account; Employee Assistance Program; personal leave days; and paid federal holidays. Other benefits may include: flexible work schedules; telework; tuition reimbursement; transportation subsidies; uniform allowance; health and wellness programs; and fitness centers. DHS is committed to employee development and offers a variety of employee training and developmental opportunities. For more information, go to the DHS Careers website and select "Employee Benefits." Disabled veteran leave will be available to any Federal employee hired on or after November 5, 2016, who is a veteran with a service-connected disability rating of 30 percent or more. (https://www.opm.gov/news/releases/2016/08/newly-established-leave-policy-gives-disabled-veterans-more-time-to-address-medical-issues-1/)



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the minimum qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using a job questionnaire based on the following competencies or knowledge, skills and abilities needed to perform this job:



Ability to communicate effectively to promote strategic vision and outcomes.

Ability to identify, assess, and develop approach to studies, to research and conduct data collection, to support recommendations for strategic guidance or other documentation.

Knowledge of the laws, policies, and regulations to develop informed guidance, requirements and capability determination, and planning/programmatic decision support.

Skill in planning, organizing, and implementing programs, plans, and strategy proposals to advance departmental priorities, resource planning, and strategic guidance