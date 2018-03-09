Not required

Applications will be accepted from any U.S. Citizen.

Submit application and resume online by 11:59 PM EST on the closing date.

Review Required Documents Section as documents are required by closing date

Announcement also advertised Merit Promotion: NHTSA.NPD-2018-0001

Position is eligible for telework.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:



Selective Service - Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered for the Selective Service.

Two years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree or

of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree Master's or equivalent graduate degree or

LL.B. or J.D., if related

Experience establishing relationships and working with local, regional, state, or national organizations on emergency medical services (EMS) and EMS database management and analysis or other EMS related issues.

Three years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree OR Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree.

Experience in developing, managing and overseeing projects related to EMS performance measures initiatives and/or performance improvement strategies.

To meet the minimum qualifications for this position, you must meet either thequalifications for the grade at which you are requesting consideration.Major study -- accounting, business administration, business or commercial law, commerce, economics, engineering, finance, industrial management, statistics, traffic management, transportation, motor mechanics, public administration, public health, hazardous materials management, or other fields related to the position.On, you must have :On, you must have at leastof specialized equal or equivalent experience to GS-07, it must include:You can also qualify on a combination of higher level graduate education and matching experience.On, you must have at least one year of specialized experience equal or equivalent to the GS- 09, it must include:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

EEO STATEMENT: The Department of Transportation (DOT) maintains a model federal work environment that is free of discrimination. DOT ensures equal employment opportunity for employees and applicants for employment, regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), genetic information, age, disability, sexual orientation, or protected activity.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

DESCRIBING YOUR EXPERIENCE: PLEASE BE CLEAR AND SPECIFIC. WE WILL NOT MAKE ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING YOUR EXPERIENCE. If your resume/ application does not support your questionnaire answers, we will not allow credit for your response(s). Your resume must contain sufficiently detailed information upon which to make a qualification determination. Please ensure that your resume contains specific information such as position titles, beginning and ending dates of employment for each position, average number of hours worked per week, and if the position is/was in the Federal government, you should provide the position series and grade level.



If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of four categories: Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze, which is based upon your responses to the vacancy questions. Within these categories, applicants eligible for veteran's preference that have provided supporting documents will receive selection priority over non-veterans. The top-rated applications will be reviewed for the quality of your experience, education and training relevant to the position.



Your application will be rated on the extent and quality of your experience, education and training relevant to the position. The answers you select in the on-line process must be substantiated in your application package. If upon review, it is determined that your described work history, competencies, and/or supporting documents do not support your answer choices, your application may be updated or you may not be referred to the selecting official. Please ensure that your work history provides enough details to support your answers. The Automated Staffing Office is ultimately responsible for determining your final rating.

