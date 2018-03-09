Occasional travel - Some travel will be required.

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this job.

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

You may be required to serve a probationary period.

Subject to a background/security investigation.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement, 03/13/2018.: For ICTAP/CTAP, applicants must hold or have held in the past the grade for which applying GS-13. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 showing your grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials.The Individual Occupational Requirement for the Health System Administration Series, 0671, has required specialized experience that must be met before further consideration can be given. That experience included progressively responsible analytical or administrative, or clinical management or supervisory experience in the health care field. This work may have been performed in an operating health care facility or a higher organizational echelon with advisory or directional authority over such facilities. Work must have involved a close working relationship with facility managers and analysis and/or coordination of administrative, clinical, or other service activities, and provided knowledge of the following:- Missions, organizations, programs, and requirements of health care delivery systems;- Regulations and standards of various regulatory and credentialing groups; and- Government-wide, agency, and facility systems and requirements in various administrative areas such as budget, personnel, and procurement.ICTAP/CTAP candidates must be found to be well qualified for referral. This is defined as meeting the specialized experience and any selective placement factor for this position. You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade GS-12 in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization GS-13. The specialized experience for this position is:Examples of specialized experience included a comprehensive knowledge of regulations and rules affecting the administration and delivery of care in VHA healthcare facilities and the ability to seek out and secure more detailed, technical information. Would have applied health care management principles to complex problem-solving situations; performed management analysis of current and projected diagnostic service programs and utilized organizational correspondence control practices and routine office processes such as those that would normally be encountered at a major headquarters.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.A full year of work is 35-40 hours of work per week. Part-time experience will be credited based on time spent in appropriate activities. Applicants wishing to receive credit for such experience must indicate clearly the nature of their duties and responsibilities in each position and the number of hours a week spent in such employment.Physical Requirements: The work is sedentary, although some slight physical effort may be involved.

The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) and Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provide eligible displaced Federal competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be qualified you must submit appropriate documentation (a copy of the agency notice, your most recent performance rating, and your most recent SF-50 noting current position, grade level, and duty location) and be found well-qualified. Well qualified is defined as meeting the specialized experience and any selective placement factor for this vacancy (see specialized experience for more information). Information about ICTAP and CTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website at http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/



You will be rated on the following competencies based on your application for this position:



- Ability to effectively communicate verbally and in writing with various VHA stakeholders, including Senior Executives, etc.

- Ability to analyze and evaluate broad and complex problems and make recommendations for solutions.

- Knowledge of health care principles, theories and practices including budgeting, planning and administration.

- Knowledge of regulations and rules affecting the administration and delivery of care in VHA healthcare facilities.



