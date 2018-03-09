Electronics Technician (Fire Control Systems)
5 days left
- USAJobs
- Washington D.C.
- Mar 09, 2018
- Mar 17, 2018
- Administrative
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Qualification requirements must be met within 30 days of the job opportunity announcement closing date.
For information on qualification requirements, see Qualification Standards Handbook for General Schedule Positions viewable on the web at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications.
GS-9
You qualify for this position if you possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-8 level in the Federal Service or comparable pay band system. For this position Specialized experience is defined as performing all phases of maintenance, troubleshooting, installation, operation and testing of fire detection and fire suppression systems and all associated devices to maintain a reliable system with limited technical guidance from a higher-grade technician; and preparing normal performance test reports including analysis of results, maintains complete records of field tests, and reports their findings to the lead technician.
GS-11
You qualify for this position if you possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-9 level in the Federal Service or comparable pay band system. For this position Specialized experience is defined as performing all phases of maintenance, troubleshooting, installation, operation and testing of fire dampers, fire detection and fire suppression systems and all associated devices required for system maintenance; and preparing daily, quarterly, semi-annual and annual inspection, testing, maintenance and repair reports for fire dampers, fire detection, and fire suppression systems for immediate supervisors/team leader.
Part-time and/or unpaid experience related to this position will be considered to determine the total number of years and months of experience. Be sure to note the number of paid or unpaid hours worked each week.
Or Education:
GS-9
Two full years of graduate education or a master's degree meets the requirements for GS-9.
One year of full-time graduate education is considered to be the number of credit hours that the school attended has determined to represent 1 year of full-time study. If that information cannot be obtained from the school, 18 semester hours should be considered as satisfying the 1 year of full-time study requirement. Part-time graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.
GS-11
Graduate education or an internship meets the specialized experience required above GS-5 only in those instances where it is directly related to the work of the position.
Or a Combination: Education and experience may be combined to meet the basic qualifications. For a full explanation of this option please see the Qualification Standards. Special Instructions for Foreign Education: If you are qualifying by education and/or you have education completed in a foreign college/university described above, it is your responsibility to provide transcripts and proof of U.S. accreditation for foreign study. For instructions on where to fax these documents, see the "Required Documents" section of this announcement.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Your application will be evaluated first for the basic qualifications described above. The applications that meet the basic qualifications will be evaluated further against the following criteria:
- Knowledge analyze existing and proposed fire dampers, fire detection, and fire suppression systems.
- Knowledge of mechanical, electrical and plumbing theories, principles, practices, and relationships to fire protection and other building systems.
- Ability to communicate effectively and persuasively in written on matters concerning fire protection systems in regard to plan reviews and testing of system applications.
Best Qualified Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and excels in most of the job related competencies above.
Qualified - Meets the minimum qualification requirements, but does not satisfy most of the job related competencies above to a substantive degree.
This category rating process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three", but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligible within each category. A selecting official may make selections from the highest quality category (Best Category) provided no preference eligible in that category is passed over to select a non-preference eligible in that category unless the requirements of 5 U.S.C. 3317(b) or 3318(b) are satisfied.
Preference eligible who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent must be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-9 grade level or higher.
Applicants who have not submitted a resume in the USAjobs system and/or have not answered all of the vacancy questions will not be considered for this position.
Important Note:
The review of your resume will determine your final rating and should provide sufficient information regarding how your education and experience relate to this position, including the major duties and qualifications criteria listed.
To preview questions please click here. Read more Security clearance Public Trust - Background Investigation