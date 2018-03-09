Not required

You qualify for this position if you possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-8 level in the Federal Service or comparable pay band system.performing all phases of maintenance, troubleshooting, installation, operation and testing of fire detection and fire suppression systems and all associated devices to maintain a reliable system with limited technical guidance from a higher-grade technician; and preparing normal performance test reports including analysis of results, maintains complete records of field tests, and reports their findings to the lead technician.You qualify for this position if you possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-9 level in the Federal Service or comparable pay band system.performing all phases of maintenance, troubleshooting, installation, operation and testing of fire dampers, fire detection and fire suppression systems and all associated devices required for system maintenance; and preparing daily, quarterly, semi-annual and annual inspection, testing, maintenance and repair reports for fire dampers, fire detection, and fire suppression systems for immediate supervisors/team leader.Part-time and/or unpaid experience related to this position will be considered to determine the total number of years and months of experience. Be sure to note the number of paid or unpaid hours worked each week.Two full years of graduate education or a master's degree meets the requirements for GS-9.One year of full-time graduate education is considered to be the number of credit hours that the school attended has determined to represent 1 year of full-time study. If that information cannot be obtained from the school, 18 semester hours should be considered as satisfying the 1 year of full-time study requirement. Part-time graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.Graduate education or an internship meets the specialized experience required above GS-5 only in those instances where it is directly related to the work of the position.Or a Combination: Education and experience may be combined to meet the basic qualifications. For a full explanation of this option please see the Qualification Standards . Special Instructions for Foreign Education: If you are qualifying by education and/or you have education completed in a foreign college/university described above, it is your responsibility to provide transcripts and proof of U.S. accreditation for foreign study. For instructions on where to fax these documents, see the "Required Documents" section of this announcement.

Knowledge analyze existing and proposed fire dampers, fire detection, and fire suppression systems.

Knowledge of mechanical, electrical and plumbing theories, principles, practices, and relationships to fire protection and other building systems.

Ability to communicate effectively and persuasively in written on matters concerning fire protection systems in regard to plan reviews and testing of system applications.