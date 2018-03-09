Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S. citizen

Tour of Duty: Flexible

Security Requirements: Non-Critical Sensitive/Secret. Must be found suitable for Federal employment.

Drug Testing Designated Position: Yes

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Bargaining Unit Position: Yes

Financial Disclosure: Required

Telework Eligibility: This position is telework eligible

Selective Service Requirement: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service.

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized

Applying a variety of environmental protection laws, regulations, principles, and practices applicable to the environmental management responsibilities for an installation.

Planning, organizing and directing an environmental protection program and management system.

Administering an environmental program involving such areas as restoration or compliance.

Developing, analyzing, evaluating and recommending modification of environmental programs, policies and procedures.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for an Environmental Protection Specialist your resume and supporting documentation must support:Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience that equipped you with the particular competencies to successfully perform the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the position to be filled. To qualify at the GS-13 level, applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 level or equivalent under other pay systems in the Federal service, military or private sector. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements including time-in-grade (General Schedule (GS) positions only), time-after-competitive appointment, minimum qualifications, and any other regulatory requirements by the cut-off/closing date of the announcement. Creditable specialized experience includes:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.

DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE:The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has established a Drug-Free Federal Workplace Policy. All applicants tentatively selected for DLA employment in a testing designated position are subject to urinalysis to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment. Applicants who refuse to be tested will be denied employment with DLA for a period of six months. This policy extends to random testing for the use of illegal drugs by employees who occupy testing designated positions defined as sensitive in Section 7(d) of Executive Order 12564. The Defense Logistics Agency's Drug Free Workplace Plan's drug testing panel includes testing for the following illegal substances: marijuana, cocaine, opiates (codeine/morphine), 6-Acetylmorphine (heroin), phencyclidine, amphetamines (amphetamine/methamphetamine), methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA), oxycodone, oxymorphone, hydrocodone, and hydromorphone.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The assessments for this job will measure the following Competencies:

Environmental Compliance and Preventive Action

Environmental Policy and Strategy Development

Environmental Project and Program Management

Communications