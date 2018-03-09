Supervisory Congressional Liaison Officer
5 days left
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
- Analyzing federal legislative matters including planning, coordinating, and implementing federal programs and activities;
- Preparing or coordinating the preparation of reports, statistical backup and other information concerning congressional activities for a federal, state or local government agency; and
- Conducting special briefings for congressional leaders, congressional committees and their staffs and individual congressmen concerning matters, as necessary, in order to promote favorable consideration of legislative needs.
You must:
- Meet all qualification requirements, including education if applicable to this position, subject to verification at any stage of the application process; and
- Meet all applicable Time in Grade requirements (current federal employees must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade or equivalent grade band in the federal service) by 03/15/2018.
Background Investigation: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is a federal law enforcement agency that requires all applicants to undergo a thorough background investigation prior to employment in order to promote the agency's core values of vigilance, service to country, and integrity. During the screening and/or background investigation process, you will be asked questions regarding any felony criminal convictions or current felony charges, the use of illegal drugs (e.g., marijuana, cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamines, ecstasy), and the use of non-prescribed controlled substances including any experimentation, possession, sale, receipt, manufacture, cultivation, production, transfer, shipping, trafficking, or distribution of controlled substances. For more information visit this link.
Probationary Period: Current and former federal employees may be required to serve or complete a probationary period.
Agency Career Transition Assistance Program (CTAP) Eligibles: If you have never worked for the Federal Government, you are not CTAP eligible. Information about CTAP eligibility can be found here. To be considered well qualified under CTAP, you must possess the knowledge, skills and abilities and/or competencies clearly exceeding the minimum requirements of the position. This will be measured by a score of 85 or higher. In addition, you must submit the supporting documents listed in the "Required Documents" section of this announcement.
Please see the Qualifications and Required Documents sections for more information if education is applicable to this position.
CBP uses E-Verify, an internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify including your rights and responsibilities.
Every individual receives a fair opportunity throughout the federal recruitment and hiring process. Learn more here.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using an online self-assessment questionnaire that is based on the competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities listed below. You will receive a score ranging from 70-100 based on your responses. Your entire application package will then be reviewed. The final determination will be based on all the information provided in your application package.
If you are best qualified, you may be referred to the hiring manager for consideration and may be called for an interview. To preview the job questionnaire, see https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10159375
- Ability to monitor or develop performance measurements to evaluate the effectiveness of operations and program administration
- Ability to develop strategies to disseminate information to the appropriate audiences
- Knowledge of field operations or border, air and marine enforcement issues
- Ability to provide supervision and oversight to a staff involved with Congressional activities
- Ability to effectively communicate both through written format and orally to members within and outside of the organization