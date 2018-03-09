Occasional travel - When needed.

Relocation expenses reimbursed

Yes CBPmay choose to pay your relocation expenses in accordance with Federal Travel Regulations.

U.S. Citizenship

Background Investigation

We may choose to pay your relocation expenses in accordance with Federal Travel Regulations. If you are hired, you will have to complete a Public Financial Disclosure Report within 30 days after appointment. If you are a male born after December 31, 1959 and selected for this position, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under Selective Service law.

The Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 seeks to preserve jobs for those who are legally entitled to them: American citizens and aliens who are authorized to work in our country. This law requires employees to provide a document or documents that establish identity and employment eligibility.

Relocation or Recruitment Bonus : CBP may authorize a relocation or recruitment bonus (not to exceed 25% of basic pay) for an eligible selectee. A service agreement is required.

Background Investigation: This position is a sensitive position and the tentative selectee must undergo and successfully complete a background investigation as a condition of placement/retention in the position. A security clearance is required.

NOTE: The Federal Government does not deny employment to individuals who are currently or who have been unemployed, nor does it deny employment to individuals who have had financial difficulties through no fault of their own.

Drug Testing: This position has been identified as a Testing Designated Position under the CBP Applicant and Employee Drug Testing Program. Satisfactory completion of a drug test is a condition of placement and/or employment in the position and the incumbent(s) of this position is thereafter subject to Random Drug Testing.

Probationary Period: You will serve a one-year probationary period unless you previously completed a probationary period in the SES.

You must show in your résumé that you possess the five Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) that apply to the SES, and the Technical Qualifications listed below.

Additional information on the Executive Core Qualifications is available at http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/senior-executive-service/executive-core-qualifications/

We recommend that your résumé emphasize your level of responsibilities, the scope and complexity of programs managed, and your program accomplishments, including the results of your actions.

EXECUTIVE CORE QUALIFICATIONS

ECQ 1 -LEADING CHANGE: The ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this Executive Core Qualification (ECQ) is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.

ECQ 2 -LEADING PEOPLE: The ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.

ECQ 3 -RESULTS DRIVEN: The ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.

ECQ 4 -BUSINESS ACUMEN: The ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.

ECQ 5 -BUILDING COALITIONS: The ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, state and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments. or international organizations to achieve common goals.

TECHNICAL QUALIFICATION(S)

6. Expert knowledge of and ability to manage complex financial management and accounting programs for a large government or business entity, to include responsibility for advising senior officials on financial and accounting matters, developing policies, and managing fiscal year audit requirements.

Financial Disclosure: If you are hired, you will have to complete a Public Financial Disclosure Report within 30 days after appointment.



Travel: Occasional travel is required.



Selective Service: If you are a male and are hired, and if you were born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under Selective Service law.



The Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986: seeks to preserve jobs for those who are legally entitled to them: American citizens and aliens who are authorized to work in our country.

This law requires employees to provide a document or documents that establish identity and employment eligibility.

Background Investigation: This position is a sensitive position and the tentative selectee must undergo and successfully complete a background investigation as a condition of placement/retention in the position. A security clearance is required.

Note: The Federal Government does not to deny employment to individuals who are currently or who have been unemployed, nor does it deny employment to individuals who have had financial difficulties through no fault of their own.

Drug Testing: This position has been identified as a Testing Designated Position under the Customs and Border Protection, Drug-Free Workplace Program. Satisfactory completion of the drug test is a condition of placement and/or employment in the position and the incumbent(s) of this position is thereafter subject to Random Drug Testing.

Probationary Period: You will serve a one-year probationary period unless you previously completed the probationary period in the SES.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection:



- is an equal employment employer: Selection for positions will be based solely on merit without regard to race, color, religion, age, gender, national origin, political affiliation, disability, sexual orientation, marital or family status or other differences.

- provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify us. Decisions on granting reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Our evaluation will be based on the information you provide. Verification of performance, suitability, and security information from reference checks will be taken into consideration when making offers of employment.

To meet the minimum qualification requirements for this position, you must show in your résumé that you possess the five Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs), the Technical Qualification(s), and any other applicable qualifications as listed below.



We recommend that your résumé emphasize your level of responsibilities, the scope and complexity of programs managed, and your program accomplishments, including the results of your actions.

Please do not submit separate statements addressing the ECQs and Technical Qualification.

Other