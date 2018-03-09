Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position approximately 10% of the time.

Appointment may require a suitability/fitness determination- a TS-SCI security clearance is required.

Will be required to submit a Financial Disclosure Statement, OGE 450 upon entering the position and annually.

This is an Army Acquisition and Technology Workforce position and the employee must meet DoD 5000.52-M and DoDI 5000.66 requirements applicable to the duties of the position.

Pre-employment and random drug testing will be required.

Candidates will be required to complete a Level One Assessment which will be for three consecutive days and will consist of a Personality Screening and Behavioral Interview.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan

Non-Appropriated Fund Instrumentality (NAFI)

Non-Department of Defense (DoD) Transfer

Priority Placement Program (PPP), Program S (Military Spouse) registrant

Reinstatement

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998



In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.



BASIC REQUIREMENT- CONTRACTING: Bachelor's degree (or higher degree) from an accredited educational institution and at least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management. (The 24 semester hour requirement can be obtained within the bachelor's degree OR in addition to the degree.) OR

Current DoD employees, in any occupational series, who have served on or before September 30, 2000, as follows: (1) Served as a GS/equivalent-1102 position or contracting officer position with authority to award or administer contracts above the SAT in any Federal agency; OR (2) Served as a military member in a comparable military occupational specialty to the GS-1102 series on or before September 30, 2000.



IN ADDITION TO THE BASIC REQUIREMENT, YOU MUST ALSO MEET ONE YEAR OF SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE. To qualify based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. Specialized experience: One year of specialized experience which includes overseeing pre and post-award functions, including price/cost analysis, negotiation and the procurement of services, materials and equipment. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-11).



You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:



Advanced Cost and/or Price Analysis

Contract Award

Decision Making

Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-11).

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

This position requires you to submit a Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE 278) or a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE450) upon entry, and annually thereafter.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 14- Contracting and Acquisition position.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

