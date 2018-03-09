Not required

Must be a U.S. citizen

Tour of Duty: Set Schedule

Security Requirements: Non-Sensitive

Drug Testing Designated Position: No

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Bargaining Unit Position: Yes

Financial Disclosure: Required

Telework Eligibility: This position is telework eligible

Selective Service Requirement: Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service.

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized/Authorized

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for a Contract Specialist, your qualifications must include:A. DAWIA EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS, Public Law 106-398, Section 808: A.) A baccalaureate degree from an accredited educational institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degrees AND B.) at least 24 semester hours (or equivalent) of study from an accredited institution of higher education in any of the following disciplines; accounting, business finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, and organization and management; OR C.) a civilian employee in DOD or member of the Armed Forces, who occupied a GS-1102 position or contracting officer position with authority to award or administer contracts above the simplified acquisition threshold on or before September 30th, 2000 is excluded from the requirements of A. AND B. above, but must meet the requirements identified in Public Law 101-510, section 1724: A OR B above. 10 years of acquisition prior to October 1, 1991.B. Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience that equipped you with the particular competencies to successfully perform the duties of the position, and is directly in or related to this position. To be creditable, specialized experience to qualify at the GS-13 level, applicants must possess one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 level or equivalent under other pay systems in the Federal service, military or private sector. Applicants must meet eligibility requirements including time-in-grade (General Schedule (GS) positions only), time-after-competitive appointment, minimum qualifications, and any other regulatory requirements by the cut-off/closing date of the announcement. Examples of specialized experience are identified in the Major Duties section of this vacancy announcement and may also include:Performing pre-award and post-award contracting functions.Conducts extensive negotiations which address issues related to acquisition discussions with offerorsIssues contract modifications, incorporating administrative changes, and re-pricing actions under long term and short term contractsC. Education: Applicants may not qualify for this position based on education in lieu of specialized experience.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency (knowledge, skills and abilities) in the following:· Contract Administrative-Post Award· Ability to Conduct Solicitation· Conduct Performance ManagementExperience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.



Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.













For Important General Applicant Information and Definitions go to: http://www.dla.mil/portals/104/documents/careers/GenAppInfoDef.pdf



Reemployed Annuitants: This position does not meet criteria for appointment of Reemployed Annuitants. The DoD criteria for hiring Reemployed Annuitants can be found at: http://www.esd.whs.mil/Portals/54/Documents/DD/issuances/140025/1400.25-V300.pdf



INFORMATION FOR VETERANS is available at: http://www.dla.mil/Careers/Programs/veterans.aspx. As of 23 December 2016, Military retirees seeking to enter federal service in the Department of Defense now require a waiver if they would be appointed within 180 days following their official date of retirement.



DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE: The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has established a Drug-Free Federal Workplace Policy. All applicants tentatively selected for DLA employment in a testing designated position are subject to urinalysis to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment. Applicants who refuse to be tested will be denied employment with DLA for a period of six months. This policy extends to random testing for the use of illegal drugs by employees who occupy testing designated positions defined as sensitive in Section 7(d) of Executive Order 12564. The Defense Logistics Agency's Drug Free Workplace Plan's drug testing panel includes testing for the following illegal substances: marijuana, cocaine, opiates (codeine/morphine), 6-Acetylmorphine (heroin), phencyclidine, amphetamines (amphetamine/methamphetamine), methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA), oxycodone, oxymorphone, hydrocodone, and hydromorphone.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The assessments for this job will measure the following Competencies:

· Accountability

· Attention to Detail

· Customer Service

· Decision Making

· Flexibility

· Influencing/Negotiating

· Integrity/Honesty

· Interpersonal Skills

· Learning

· Reading

· Reasoning

· Self-Management

· Stress Tolerance

· Teamwork





Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation may be completed and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. The rating you receive is based on your responses to the assessment questionnaire and USA Hire assessments. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the competencies required for this position. If your resume and/or supporting documentation is reviewed and a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.