Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for this job

Designated and/or random drug testing may be required

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959

You may be required to serve a probationary period

Subject to background/security investigation

Specialized Experience: You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade GS-14 in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Specialized experience is characterized by a thorough knowledge of and demonstrated expertise in quantitative and qualitative techniques in order to analyze, evaluate, and measure the effectiveness and efficiency of organizational operations. This experience must have provided you with the ability to plan, organize, and coordinate the work for yourself and others; to use creativity and ingenuity in developing, analyzing, and proposing solutions to management problems and training activities; and to demonstrate your skills as a project manager/team leader. This experience may have been gained in such positions as Management Analyst, Program Analyst, or Executive Assistant.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement, 03/22/2018.: Applicants who are current Federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement. For a GS-14 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-13. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 that shows your time-in-grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials.You may qualify based on your experience as described below:You will be rated on the following Competencies for this position:Competency 1 - Knowledge of major issues, program's goals, work processes, and administrative operations of VA, other VA entities, and their interrelationships.Competency 2 - Knowledge and skill to analyze (i.e. Review and evaluate), comprehend, and apply decisions derived from a variety of data or complex information. Ability to organize a large amount of complex data and determine the strengths, weaknesses, and best practices based on data results.Competency 3 - Ability to communicate orally and in writing regarding complex concepts and issues, both to and with mid and senior level officials from the public and private sectors in a clear, concise, and persuasive manner. Ability to produce reports, analyses, correspondence, and policy guidance.Competency 4 - Knowledge and ability to utilize advanced management and organizational principles and practices to effectively manage and supervise employees.Competency 5 - Ability to plan, coordinate and oversee study groups and/or working groups focusing on technical policy issues, programs, and operations. The ability to oversee projects of high complexity and sensitivity of the highest management levels, with short-term and unpredictable deadlines.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.: A full year of work is considered to be 35-40 hours of work per week. Part-time experience will be credited on the basis of time actually spent in appropriate activities. Applicants wishing to receive credit for such experience must indicate clearly the nature of their duties and responsibilities in each position and the number of hours a week spent in such employment.The incumbent's work is primarily sedentary in nature with some walking, standing, bending, and carrying of lightweight items (i.e.; laptop, files, etc.).

There is no educational substitution at this grade level.





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

