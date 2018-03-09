Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Military AFSC and Grade: 2A651C/E-5

May be required to obtain special certification training (i.e., Red X, engine run, etc.) and security clearance.

May be required to fly in commercial and military aircraft to perform temporary/permanent duty assignments.

To qualify, there is no specific length of training or experience required; however, you must be able to demonstrate enough experience in your application to show you possess sufficient knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the position at the level for which applying. Qualification requirements emphasis is on the quality of experience, not necessarily the length of time. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas: 1. The ability to perform the duties of the position without more than normal supervision. 2. Knowledge of the installation, operation, and repair of gas turbine or reciprocating aircraft engines and accessory systems. Knowledge of engine repair practices to identify and correctly choose between alternative methods and trade techniques, adapt accepted repair procedures to new or unfamiliar engines or accessory systems, to anticipate required tools and parts, and to set up the work area. 3. Knowledge of safety regulations, practices, and procedures. Knowledge of documentation procedures. Skill in the use of measuring instruments such as vibration analyzers, pyrometers, engine analyzers, engine diagnostic computer systems, data transfer sets, and test benches. 4. Skill in the interpretation and use of technical orders, manufacturers' manuals, engine records, maintenance bulletins, and other technical information. Ability to troubleshoot engine malfunctions, interpret trouble reports or observed instrument readings, appearances, etc., make a tentative diagnosis; select needed tools and test equipment; and disassemble the engine or accessory system to locate the defect. 5. Ability to repair and rework engine parts and components and replace accessories such as portions of electrical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems. 6. Knowledge of USAF Technical Order Program and its certification procedures. This is an Air Reserve Technician (ART) position. ARTs are eligible for 15 days active duty tour each year for which military leave is granted with full civilian pay. Air Reserve units and members are subject to immediate call to active duty in mobilization to meet a national emergency. Retired military are usually ineligible for membership in the AF Reserve. Retired military that have active AF Reserve assignments may apply provided they show assignment (position) on the application. The work requires moderate to strenuous effort. Must stand, stoop, bend, and reach. Frequently handles items weighing up to 10 pounds, and often lift and carry assemblies weighing up to 50 pounds. Hoists, hand trucks, lifts, and other employees are available to assist when handling heavy or awkward items. May be required to climb steps and ladders and stand on slippery or inclined surfaces. Work is performed in clean, well lighted, and well ventilated production areas. May work outside or inside in areas that are drafty, cold, hot, and noisy, such as aircraft hangars. Stands on concrete or hard composition floors for long periods of time. Frequently exposed to grease and solvents, to noise from jet engines, drills and hammers, and to the possibility of cuts and abrasions from handling tools. Occasionally exposed to shop / flightline hazards.

