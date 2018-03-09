Not required

U.S. Citizenship required

Veterans have preference

Males must abide by Selective Service registration requirements

All required documents must be submitted by 11:59PM EST on closing date.

The selected candidate will provide a medical examination document.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Physical Requirements: Any selected candidate must show evidence of meeting the physical requirements of the position. This may require the selected candidate to obtain a medial examination from a licensed medical practitioner. The selected individual must be able to move equipment in the course of cleaning activities weighing over 50 pounds. He/She will be required to climb ladders and stairs and must work and/or stand on his/her feet for long periods of time on marble, linoleum, or carpeted surfaces. Must work from standing, bending, reaching, kneeling, or other awkward positions.









Candidates must meet the Handbook X-118C qualification requirements for WG-3566-3, which includes possession of the following job elements:1. Ability to do the work of Custodial Worker without more than normal supervision (SCREEN-OUT ELEMENT)2. Work practices (including keeping things neat, clean and in order)3. Ability to interpret instructions, specifications, etc. (other than blueprints)4. Ability to use and maintain tools and equipment5. Dexterity and safetyrefers to paid and unpaid experience. Examples of qualifying unpaid experience may include: volunteer work done through National Service programs (such as Peace Corps and AmeriCorps); as well as work for other community-based philanthropic and social organizations. Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills; and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Current Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement to receive consideration under merit promotion procedures.To be considered "well qualified" you must meet all of the requirements as described in this section.You must meet all qualifications and eligibility requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

The National Gallery of Art fosters a diverse and inclusive workplace and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



• More than one selection may be made from this vacancy announcement.



• Some positions may require completion of a probationary period of up to 1 (one) year.



• AN EXTERNAL SELECTED CANDIDATE MUST BE FINGERPRINTED AND RECEIVE A BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION, RESULTING IN A SATISFACTORY SUITABILITY DETERMINATION BEFORE BEING HIRED FOR THIS POSITION.



• All males born after December 31st 1959 must abide by laws regarding Selective Service registration. To learn more about this law, visit the Selective Service web page, Who Must Register. If you are not registered and don't have an approved exemption, you will not be eligible for employment with the Federal government.



EEO Policy: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/EEO_Policy_Statement



Reasonable Accommodation Policy: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/Reasonable_Accommodation_Policy_Statement



Veterans Information: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/Veterans_Information



Selective Service Registration: http://www.sss.gov/

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will be evaluated and rated under the Category Rating and Selection procedures. The quality categories are defined as "Best Qualified", "Well Qualified", and "Qualified".



Based on your responses to the job-specific self-assessment questions, eligible candidates are placed for selection consideration into one of three pre-defined quality categories as described below:



Best Qualified Category - In addition to meeting minimum qualifications for the position, candidates must fully demonstrate proficiency in all major aspects of the position.



Well Qualified Category - In addition to meeting minimum qualifications, candidates must demonstrate proficiency in some, but not all of the major aspects of the position.



Qualified Category - In addition to meeting minimum qualifications, applicants must demonstrate a basic level of knowledge, skill and ability of the position.



If you are eligible for career transition assistance plans such as ICTAP or CTAP, you must meet the definition of "well qualified" which is defined as having a score of 85 or better.



Application of Veterans Preference: The Category Rating Method does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three," but protects the rights of veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each pre-defined quality category. Preference eligibles who meet minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent (i.e., CPS and CP) must be listed in the highest quality category, except when the position being filled is scientific or professional at the GS-09 grade level or higher.



If your resume is incomplete or does not support the responses you provided in your online questionnaire, or if you fail to submit all required documentation before the vacancy closes, you may be rated 'ineligible', 'not qualified', or your score may be adjusted accordingly.

To preview questions please click here.