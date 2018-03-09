50% or less - The incumbent may be required to travel an average of 11 or more days each month.

As a basic requirement for entry into the SES, you must provide evidence of progressively responsible leadership experience that is indicative of senior executive level management capability; and that is directly related to the skills and abilities outlined under the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and Mandatory Technical Qualifications (MTQs) listed below. Typically, experience of this nature will have been gained at or above the GS-15 grade level in the federal service or its equivalent with state or local government, the private sector, or non-governmental organizations.



Candidates must meet all of the following qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement, including general management skills and characteristics applicable to all SES positions AND technical or program responsibilities specific to this position.



Guidance on Addressing the ECQs and MTQs: Use your overall set of professional and volunteer experiences, education and training, accomplishments, awards and potential in describing your ECQs and MTQs. Be clear and concise, using examples that demonstrate the scope and quality of your experiences, accomplishments, and/or potential relevant to each ECQ and MTQ. THE NARRATIVE STATEMENT MUST ADDRESS EACH ECQ AND MTQ SEPARATELY AND IDENTIFY WHICH ECQ OR MTQ IS BEING ADDRESSED (e.g. ECQ 1, MTQ 1, MTQ 2, etc.).



IMPORTANT: Structure your ECQ statements in terms of actions you have taken, the context or environment in which the action was taken and the outcome or results of those actions (Challenge - Context - Action - Result (C-C-A-R) Model). For further information and tips on writing effective narrative statements, see OPM's publication 'A Guide to SES Qualifications' available on the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) website at: www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/ecq.asp. Please be advised that the individual selected for this position will likely require certification by a Qualifications Review Board conducted by OPM, prior to receiving the SES appointment.



Each of the following competencies are the foundation for success in each of the Executive Core Qualifications: Interpersonal Skills, Oral Communication, Written Communication, Integrity/Honesty, Continual Learning, and Public Service Motivation. The essay competencies address the Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs). Your responses are required for each of these ECQs, unless you have had your ECQs previously certified by an Office of Personnel Management Qualifications Review Board (QRB) for the Senior Executive Service (SES).ECQ 1: LEADING CHANGE - This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment. Creativity and Innovation - Develops new insights into situations; questions conventional approaches; encourages new ideas and innovations; designs and implements new or cutting edge programs/processes. External Awareness - Understands and keeps up-to-date on local, national, and international policies and trends that affect the organization and shape stakeholders' views; is aware of the organization's impact on the external environment. Flexibility - Is open to change and new information; rapidly adapts to new information, changing conditions, or unexpected obstacles. Resilience - Deals effectively with pressure; remains optimistic and persistent, even under adversity. Recovers quickly from setbacks. Strategic Thinking - Formulates objectives and priorities, and implements plans consistent with the long-term interests of the organization in a global environment. Capitalizes on opportunities and manages risks. Vision - Takes a long-term view and builds a shared vision with others; acts as a catalyst for organizational change. Influences others to translate vision into action.ECQ 2: LEADING PEOPLE - This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts. Conflict Management - Encourages creative tension and differences of opinions. Anticipates and takes steps to prevent counter-productive confrontations. Manages and resolves conflicts and disagreements in a constructive manner. Leveraging Diversity - Fosters an inclusive workplace where diversity and individual differences are valued and leveraged to achieve the vision and mission of the organization. Developing Others - Develops the ability of others to perform and contribute to the organization by providing ongoing feedback and by providing opportunities to learn through formal and informal methods. Team Building - Inspires and fosters team commitment, spirit, pride, and trust. Facilitates cooperation and motivates team members to accomplish group goals.ECQ 3: RESULTS DRIVEN - This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks. Accountability - Holds self and others accountable for measurable high-quality, timely, and cost-effective results. Determines objectives, sets priorities, and delegates work. Accepts responsibility for mistakes. Complies with established control systems and rules. Customer Service - Anticipates and meets the needs of both internal and external customers. Delivers high-quality products and services; is committed to continuous improvement. Decisiveness - Makes well-informed, effective, and timely decisions, even when data are limited or solutions produce unpleasant consequences; perceives the impact and implications of decisions. Entrepreneurship - Positions the organization for future success by identifying new opportunities; builds the organization by developing or improving products or services. Takes calculated risks to accomplish organizational objectives. Problem Solving - Identifies and analyzes problems; weighs relevance and accuracy of information; generates and evaluates alternative solutions; makes recommendations. Technical Credibility - Understands and appropriately applies principles, procedures, requirements, regulations, and policies related to specialized expertise.ECQ 4: BUSINESS ACUMEN - This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically. Financial Management - Understands the organization's financial processes. Prepares, justifies, and administers the program budget. Oversees procurement and contracting to achieve desired results. Monitors expenditures and uses cost-benefit thinking to set priorities. Human Capital Management - Builds and manages workforce based on organizational goals, budget considerations, and staffing needs. Ensures that employees are appropriately recruited, selected, appraised, and rewarded; takes action to address performance problems. Manages a multi-sector workforce and a variety of work situations. Technology Management - Keeps up-to-date on technological developments. Makes effective use of technology to achieve results. Ensures access to and security of technology systems.ECQ 5: BUILDING COALITIONS - This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals. Partnering - Develops networks and builds alliances; collaborates across boundaries to build strategic relationships and achieve common goals. Political Savvy - Identifies the internal and external politics that impact the work of the organization. Perceives organizational and political reality and acts accordingly. Influencing/Negotiating - Persuades others; builds consensus through give and take; gains cooperation from others to obtain information and accomplish goals.

Education Requirements: Successful completion of a full 4-year course of study in an accredited college or university leading to a bachelor's or higher degree in accounting or in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law.



OR



Combination of education and experience: at least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge. The applicant's background must also include one of the following:

Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours of business law;

A certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor, obtained through written examination; or

Completion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15 semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24-semester-hour requirement of paragraph A, provided that (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering or financial institution examining; (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants or auditors has determined that the applicant has demonstrated a good knowledge of accounting and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful completion of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; and (c) except for literal nonconformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specified requirements.

