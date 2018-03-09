Not required

Must be a US Citizen.

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.

Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.

You will be required to obtain and maintain an interim and/or final security clearance prior to entrance on duty. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.

Applicants must meet the following positive education qualifications requirements of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Qualifications Standards Manual: Applicants must possess a completion of 2 full academic years of post-high school study or an associate's degree.



This position requires the ability to type at least 40 words per minute. Your response to the typing skill question on the Occupational Questionnaire will be used in your qualification determination.

Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management web site: www.opm.gov/.../report-on-special-study-of-the-pathways-programs.pdf



https://hru.gov/Studio_Recruitment/tools/Pathways%20Programs%20Fact%20Sheet.pdf



https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/#url=Group-Standards



Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

QUALIFYING EDUCATION:

1) A high school whose curriculum has been approved by a State or local governing body, or a home-school curriculum that has been approved by such a body or a State; and

2) Any of the following educational institutions or curricula that have been accredited by an accrediting body recognized by the secretary of the U.S. Department of Education: (i) A technical or vocational school; (ii) A 2-year or 4-year college or university; (iii) A graduate or professional school (e.g., law school, medical school); or (iv) A home-school curriculum.



For positions requiring positive education requirements, or if you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.



Applications will be accepted from students who expect to complete qualifying education within 9 months from the date of application. However, agencies are required to verify that the education has been completed successfully before any applicant can be appointed (report to work); therefore, your selection or start date may be impacted by proof and completion of all position requirements.

Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.



This position may be terminated at any time before the established not-to-exceed 30-SEP-2018

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.



When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





ATTENTION TO DETAIL

GRADE POINT AVERAGE

INTERPERSONAL SKILLS

ORAL COMMUNICATION

SELF-MANAGEMENT

WRITTEN COMMUNICATION