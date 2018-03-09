EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST
- Arlington, Virginia
- Mar 09, 2018
- Mar 17, 2018
- Management
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
One year of experience in the same or similar work environment to at least the next lower grade level (GS-11) requiring application of knowledge, skills, and abilities of the position being filled. Candidates for this position must clearly demonstrate in their resume that they possess specialized experience in: 1) applying knowledge in developing emergency and all-hazard drills and exercises; 2) applying knowledge of all-hazard emergency planning and response guidelines consistent with the National Response Framework and National Incident Management System; 3) applying knowledge in evaluating emergency planning and/or continuity of government exercises and drills in accordance with applicable operating guidelines.
You may qualify at the GS-13 level, if you fulfill the following qualification requirement:
One year of experience in the same or similar work environment to at least the next lower grade level (GS-12) requiring application of knowledge, skills, and abilities of the position being filled. Candidates for this position must clearly demonstrate in their resume that they possess specialized experience in: 1) applying knowledge of coordinating emergency response and continuity of operations preparedness (COOP) plans; 2) applying knowledge of developing Agency's emergency management exercises and drills activities; 3) applying knowledge of advising on response and recovery in a disaster or emergency situations with officials at various levels within and outside the agency.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.
Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.
Generally, current Federal employees applying for GS jobs must serve at least one year at the next lower grade level. This requirement is called time-in-grade.
All qualifications and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement and clearly documented in your resume.
PPP PILOT: The Washington Headquarters Service is currently operating under an approved reengineered Priority Placement Program (PPP) pilot for all positions in its serviced workforce. This pilot is application based and current PPP registrants who are registered for activity codes 293A and 295A (regardless of the location) are required to apply to the job announcement via USAJobs in order to exercise their priority placement status. This pilot permits priority candidates to be assessed with other competitive applicants. Anyone claiming priority status must provide a copy of their PPP registration and supporting documentation (e.g. RIF notice, Sponsor's PCS orders, Certification of Expected Separation) at the time of application to verify priority placement and eligibility.
Other priority consideration programs will continue under their current operating procedures.
Washington Headquarters Services uses E-Verify to confirm the employment eligibility of all newly hired employees. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit: http://www.dhs.gov/E-Verify
Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): To be eligible for a VEOA appointment under Merit Promotion procedures, you must be a preference eligible or a Veteran separated after 3 years or more of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions.
Noncompetitive Appointment Authorities: For more information on noncompetitive appointment authority eligibility requirements:
- https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/disability-employment/getting-a-job/#url=Schedule-A-Hiring-Authority
- https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/veterans/
- https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/military-spouses/
- Other Special Hiring Authorities https://www.usajobs.gov/
Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.
Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/Home/Registration)
Direct Deposit: All federal employees are required to have direct deposit.
Nepotism: Under the provisions of 5 USC 3110, an individual may not be appointed into a position if the position is under the supervisory chain of command of a relative.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Once the announcement has closed, a review of your résumé and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.
All qualified candidates will be assigned to a quality category. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics)::
- Attention to Detail
- Decision Maker
- Emergency Management
- Oral Communication
- Technical Competence
For Category Rating: Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility. Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of the three quality categories: Qualified, Well Qualified, or Best Qualified. Qualified Category = Does not exceed the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement. Highly Qualified Category = Meets the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement and demonstrates proficiency in the Critical Competencies defined below. (This category must be met to be considered under ICTAP procedures) Best Qualified Category = Meets the basic qualifications requirements described in the "Qualifications" section of this announcement and excels in the Critical Competencies defined below. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position.
The Category Rating Process does not add veterans' preference points or apply the "rule of three" but protects the rights of Veterans by placing them ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category. Veterans' preference eligibles who meet the minimum qualification requirements and who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent will be listed in the highest quality category (except in the case of scientific or professional positions at the GS-09 level or higher). Read more Security clearance Secret