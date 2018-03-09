Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Specialized Experience: You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade GS-12 in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Examples of specialized experience would typically include, but are not limited to: knowledge of and demonstrated expertise in quantitative and qualitative techniques in order to analyze, evaluate, and measure the effectiveness and efficiency of the organizational operations of Education Service. This experience must have provided you with the ability to plan, organize, and coordinate the work for yourself and others; to use creativity and ingenuity in developing, analyzing, and proposing solutions to management problems and training activities; and to demonstrate your skills as a project manager/team leader. This experience may have been gained in such positions as Management Analyst, Program Analyst, or Executive Assistant. Current Contracting Officer Representative (COR) certificate preferred.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement, 03/15/2018.: Applicants who are current Federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement. For a GS-13 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-12. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 that shows your time-in-grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials.Time-In-Grade requirements also apply to former Federal employees applying for reinstatement as well as current employees applying for Veterans Employment Opportunities Act of 1998 (VEOA) appointment.You may qualify based on your experience as described below:You will be rated on the following Competencies for this position:Competency 1 - Knowledge of pertinent laws, policy, and procedures pertaining to Veterans' education benefit programs and other federal benefit programs.Competency 2 - Ability to perform critical review and analysis of a wide variety of correspondence, policies and procedures related to Veterans benefits to ensure technical accuracy and regulatory compliance.Competency 3 - Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing, in sensitive policy areas, in such formats as issue papers, testimony, proposed legislation, correspondence, and presentations.Competency 4 - Ability to work independently, establish priorities, manage multiple projects and meet deadlines.Competency 5- Ability to perform functions related to administering contracts, such as, monitoring and managing task orders and performance assessments. Current Contracting Officer Representative (COR) certificate preferred.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.: A full year of work is considered to be 35-40 hours of work per week. Part-time experience will be credited on the basis of time actually spent in appropriate activities. Applicants wishing to receive credit for such experience must indicate clearly the nature of their duties and responsibilities in each position and the number of hours a week spent in such employment.he incumbent's work is primarily sedentary in nature with some walking, standing, bending, and carrying of lightweight items (i.e.; laptop, files, etc.).

