-Currently be employed in the Federal Communications Commission in positions serving under career or career conditional appointments.

Specialized experience is experience that is related to the position to be filled and which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position.Current Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement.To qualify for the, you must possess at least one full year of specialized experience at or equivalent to at least the next lower grade level. Specialized experience is experience that equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is in or related to the work of the position to be filled.is defined as demonstrated experience: 1. Validating cash and accounting transactions for accuracy; 2. Initiating, coding and processing accounting entries and adjustments; 3. Reviewing, classifying and recording disbursement documents; 4. processing payments, calculate interest, penalties, and discounts.Four full, successfully completed, academic years (120 semester hours) beyond high school at an accredited Institution (business, secretarial or technical school, junior college, college or university). One year of full time academic study is defined as 30 semester hours, 45 quarter hours, or the equivalent in a college or university, or at least 20 hours of classroom instruction per week for approximately 36 weeks in a business, secretarial, or technical school.A combination of successfully completed post-high school education and experience that totals 100% of the experience requirements for the GS-5 grade level. Only education in excess of the first 60 semester hours (i.e., beyond the second year) is creditable toward meeting the specialized experience requirement. One full academic year of study (30 semester hours) beyond the second year is equivalent to 6 months of specialized experience.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

All applicants will be rated on the extent and quality of experience and education relevant to the duties of the position. An automated score is administered based on the on-line application process used. Eligible applicants will receive a numerical rating based on their responses to the job specific questions for this position.



There are several parts to the application process that affect the overall evaluation of your application including:



1. the core questions

2. the vacancy questions

3. supplemental documentation (e.g., DD-214, SF-50, SF-15, transcripts), if applicable; and

4. your resume.



Applicants will be rated ineligible, if they do not respond to job specific questions provide supplemental documents and submit resume. For more information, please click on Rating Process



You will be evaluated for this position on the following Knowledge, Skills, Abilities and Other characteristics (KSAOs):





