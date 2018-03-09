Not required

Background Investigation: To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) requires each and every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully complete a background investigation for a Public Trust clearance as a condition of placement in this Non-Sensitivity position. This review includes financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs.



Pursuant to Executive Order 12654 and DHS policy, DHS is committed to maintaining a drug-free workplace and, therefore, conducts random and other drug testing of its employees in order to ensure a safe and healthy work environment. Headquarters personnel in safety- or security-sensitive positions are subject to random drug testing and all applicants tentatively selected for employment at DHS Headquarters are subject to drug testing resulting in a negative test result.



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position.

Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered for Selective Service

You must successfully pass a background investigation

You must be able to obtain a Public Trust Security Clearance

You must submit to a pre-employment drug test

Current federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements.

Developing training modules and exercises, and conducting training classes or workshops.

Maintaining an information technology system designed to track projects, report on progress, and manage the workflow of multiple, ongoing projects. OR

Independently developing training modules and exercises, and conducting training classes or workshops.

Developing, managing, or maintaining an information technology system designed to track projects, report on progress, and manage the workflow of multiple, ongoing projects.

Reviewing documents for publication in the Federal Register or otherwise reviewing materials for publication where you must ensure compliance with an established set of standards, guidelines, and requirements, and you must demonstrate careful attention to detail.

You qualify for the GS-11 grade level if you possess one year of specialized experience, equivalent to the GS-09 grade level in the Federal government. For this position, specialized experience is providing input in the administration, planning and/or implementation of a regulatory program; managing and/or providing support for an information technology system; developing and conducting training for a diverse and varied audience; reviewing and analyzing complex information; managing a significant amount of detailed electronic and hardcopy records; and reviewing Federal Register documents to ensure completeness, accuracy, and compliance with Federal Register requirements. Such experience may include: performing duties such as:A Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree; Three full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree; (or an LL.M., if related. Admin and Mgmt positions only);A Combination of successfully completed graduate level education and specialized experience as described above. This will be calculated using your resume and unofficial transcripts or a list of courses/course hours submitted with your application.You qualify for the GS-12 grade level if you possess one year of specialized experience, equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal government. For this position, specialized experience is supporting implementation of a regulatory program; managing and/or providing support for an enterprise-wide information technology system and resolving complex or novel problems; developing and conducting training for a diverse and varied audience; reviewing Federal Register documents and identifying and resolving issues to ensure that documents are complete, accurate, and in compliance with Federal Register requirements; and strategic planning for meeting operational goals and supporting regulatory personnel or equivalent subject matter experts. Such experience may include:, performing duties such as:Current General Schedule (GS) federal employees, and those that have served in GS positions within the last 52 weeks, must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade, or a combination of the next lower grade level and an equivalent band in the federal service.Current or former Federal employees MUST submit a copy of their SF-50 Form which shows competitive service appointment ("position occupied" block 34 on the SF-50 should show a "1"), tenure group (block 24 should show a 1 or 2), grade, and salary. If you are applying for a higher grade, please provide the SF-50 Form which shows the length of time you have been in your current/highest grade (). If you have promotion potential in your current position, please provide proof. Employees applying with an interchange agreement must provide proof of their permanent appointment. IF YOU DO NOT SUBMIT ALL OF THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION, YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE CONSIDERATION AS A STATUS CANDIDATE.All qualifications and eligibility requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience

Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications; applicant's resumes and supporting documentation should only reflect education received from schools accredited by such institutions. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following Website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html .

If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency (a U.S. private organization's interpretation that such education has been deemed at least equivalent to conventional U.S. education programs) with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education. For more information regarding evaluation of foreign education for federal employment, please visit the U.S. Department of Education webpage.

Promotion Potential: This position has promotion potential to GS-12.

This position may be filled at the GS-11 or GS-12 level. If selection is made at the GS-11 level, promotion to the GS-12 level may occur without further competition.



Selectee may be required to serve a one-year probationary period



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the minimum qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using a job questionnaire based on the following competencies or knowledge, skills and abilities needed to perform this job:

Ability to effectively communicate orally and in writing

Ability to initiate and maintain organized implementation on simultaneous projects

Ability to research, analyze, and construct informational, educational, and/or training materials in a variety of formats

Ability to use Microsoft Office Suite (i.e. Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and SharePoint)

Knowledge of laws, regulations, policies, and procedures related to the operation and implementation of a federal regulatory program or process