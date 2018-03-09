Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

You must be a U.S. citizen to be eligible for this position.

You must be able to submit and pass designated and/or Random Drug Testing as required.

You must be able to obtain/maintain a Top Secret/SCI clearance.

Mobility is an essential element of the DISES.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required. You will serve a two-year probationary period unless you have previously completed the probationary period in the DISES.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

This position requires you to submit a Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE 278) upon entry, and annually thereafter.

The incumbent is required to travel on both scheduled and unscheduled aircraft, and other modes as required, under conditions specified under the DoD Joint Travel Regulations.

The incumbent is expected to travel on short notice to attend high level meetings to obtain resolution of problems and gather information to assist in the decision making process.

Mobility: An essential element of the DISES is mobility across geographic, organizational and functional lines. Individuals selected for Army DISES positions may be subject to reassignment that requires them to be mobile. The U.S. Army senior leadership considers mobility to be an integral part of employment as an DISES member with the Department of the Army.

No written examination will be required. Evaluation will be based on the content of the application package, taking into consideration education, experience, and other professional qualifications and information submitted. For assistance in writing your ECQ statement, use the SES Qualifications Guide @ http://www.opm.gov/ses/references/SES_Quals_Guide_2006.pdf If you are a current DISL, the following mandatory Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs) and Technical Qualification factor must be included. If you are an SL the following mandatory ECQ, Intelligence Community Senior Officer Core Qualification (IC SOCQ), and Technical Qualification factor must be included. Failure to meet mandatory ECQs, Technical Qualification, and IC SOCQ automatically disqualifies an applicant:ECQ 1 - LEADING CHANGE: This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.ECQ 2 - LEADING PEOPLE: This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.ECQ 3 - RESULTS DRIVEN: This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.ECQ 4 - BUSINESS ACUMEN: This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.ECQ 5 - BUILDING COALITIONS: This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.Ability to manage Army's Counterintelligence, Human Intelligence, Disclosure and Security programs by providing authoritative advice, decisions, and recommendations on programs critical to the operational success and security of the Army and protection of its installations, forces, technologies and personnel. Leverage technology, and apply knowledge of doctrine, policy, federal statutes, DoD Directives and Army regulations to conceptualize, develop, and maintain Army regulations, policies and programs relevant to Counterintelligence, Human Intelligenceand Security efforts, including Personnel, Technology, Information and Industrial Security; Foreign Disclosure; Insider Threat; and sensitive Counterintelligence, Human Intelligence operations.Intelligence Community Senior Office Core Qualification Standard-MandatoryIntelligence Community (IC) Senior Officer Core Qualification (SOCQ) - Leading the Intelligence Enterprise: Required for all senior executive positions effective 1 October 2010. This SOCQ involves the ability to integrate resources, information, interests, and activities effectively in support of the IC's mission and to lead and leverage cross organizational collaborative networks to achieve significant mission results. Inherent to this Standard is a deep understanding of the Intelligence enterprise (or other comparable interagency or multi-organizational environment) and a shared commitment to the IC's core values. (Include a separate attachment one page maximum per competency).(1) Collaboration and Integration: IC Senior Officers have a responsibility to share information and knowledge to achieve results, in that regard are expected to build effective networks and alliances; actively engage these peers and stakeholders; involve them in key decision; and effectively leverage these networks to achieve significant results. Senior officers are expected to create an environment that promotes employee engagement, collaboration, integration, information and knowledge sharing, and the candid, open exchange of diverse points of view.Candidates assessed against this competency must:a. Build, leverage, and lead collaborative networks with key peers and stakeholders across the IC and/or other government/private-sector organizations, or professional/technical disciplines to achieve significant joint/multi-agency mission outcomes.b. Integrate joint/multi-agency activities effectively exercising collaborative plans that realize mutual IC, joint, or multi-organizational goals.(2) Enterprise Focus: IC Senior officers are expected to demonstrate a deep understanding of how the missions, structures, leaders, and cultures of the various IC components interact and connect; synthesize resources, information and other inputs to effectively integrate and align component, IC, and the United States Government interests and activities to achieve IC-wide, national, and international priorities. Senior officers are expected to encourage and support Joint Duty assignments and developmental experiences that develop and reinforce enterprise focus among their subordinates.Candidates assesses against this competency must:a. Understand the roles, missions, capabilities, and organizational and political realities of the intelligence enterprise; apply that understanding to drive joint, interagency, or multi-organizational mission accomplishment.b. Understand how organizations, resources, information, and processes within the IC interagency/multi-organizational environment interact with and influence one another; apply that understanding to solve complex interagency or multi-organizational problems.(3) Values-Centered Leadership: IC Senior officers are expected to personally embody, advance and reinforce IC core values. Senior officers are expected to demonstrate and promote departmental and/or component values. Candidates assessed against this competency must demonstrate:a. A Commitment to selfless service and excellence in support of the IC's mission, as well as to preserving, protecting, and defending the Nation's laws and liberties.b. The Integrity and Courage (moral, intellectual, and physical) to seek and speak the truth, to innovate, and to change things for the better, regardless of personal or professional risk.c. Collaboration as members of a single IC-wide team, respecting and leveraging the diversity of all members of the IC, their background, their sources and methods, and their points of view.d. Promote, reinforce, and reward IC, departmental/component core values in the workforce and ensure that actions, policies, and practices are aligned with, and embody those values.e. Ensure that organizational strategies, policies, procedures, and actions give appropriate focus, attention, and commitment to diversity of people, points of view, ideas, and insights.JOINT DUTY ASSIGNMENT SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:Candidates for this position will be reviewed for receipt of joint duty credit. You must provide evidence of having obtained joint duty credit by submitting a previously approved Joint Duty Claim Form(s) or by requesting approval of a joint duty claim by submitting the Joint Duty Claim Form with supporting documentation. Your claim will be reviewed, approved/disapproved and returned to you. Information, to include forms and instructions on joint duty can be found on the JDA website by clicking the link below.JDA Website and from: https://www.dni.gov/index.php/careers/joint-duty**NOTE: Applicants without Joint Duty Credit may apply for the position and can be considered. If selected a Joint Duty waiver will be required prior to final appointment. An external candidate, if selected, will be required to provide proof of Joint Duty credit apply for credit prior to appointment.

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

Veteran's Preference: By law Veteran's Preference does not apply to the Senior Executive Service.

False Statements: If you make a false statement in any part of your application, you may not be hired; you may be fired after you begin work; or you may be subject to fine, imprisonment, or other disciplinary action.

Non Discrimination: All applicants will be considered without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, marital status, political affiliation, age, sex, sexual orientation, disabling condition, membership in an employee organization, or any other non-merit factors.

Adverse Information Screening: Applicants proposed for selection are subject to inquiries as to any incidences of misconduct, malfeasance, neglect of duty, or the appearance thereof. Information gained in this check will be considered in the approval decision.

E-verify: If you are selected for this position, the documentation that you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 will be verified through the DHS "E-Verify" system. Federal Law requires DHS to use the E-Verify system to verify the employment eligibility of all new hires, and obligates the new hire to take affirmative steps to resolve any discrepancies identified by the system as a condition of continued employment. The U.S. Department of Army is an E-Verify Participant.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be evaluated on the quality and extent of your total accomplishments and experience.