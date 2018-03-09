Not required

You must be a United States Citizen

A 2-year probationary period is required for new Federal employees

Merit Promotion applicants must submit a SF-50 to verify Status and grade

Satisfactory completion of a background investigation is required

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must have one year of progressively responsible clerical, office work that indicates the ability to acquire the particular knowledge and skills needed to perform the duties of the position to be filled. Qualifying experience includes: 1) updating and maintaining data system(s); 2) proficiency with spreadsheet and word processing software; and 3) work experience providing general administrative support for an organization. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Such experience must be clearly documented in the applicant's resume.

If you are qualifying based on education alone, you must have successfully completed two full years of education above the high school level in any field for which high school graduation or the equivalent is the normal prerequisite. This education must have been obtained in an accredited business, secretarial or technical school, junior college, college or university. One year of full-time academic study is defined as 30 semester hours, 45 quarter hours, or the equivalent in a college or university, or at least 20 hours of classroom instruction per week for approximately 36 weeks in a business, secretarial, or technical school.

If you are a male applicant who was born after 12/31/59 and are required to register under the Military Selective Service Act, the Defense Authorization Act of 1986 requires that you be registered or you are not eligible for appointment in this agency.



Veteran's Preference: If you are claiming 5-point or 10-point veteran's preference, you must submit documentation described below in "Required Documents."



Special Employment Consideration: Persons with disabilities, disabled veterans who have a compensable service-connected disability of 30% or more, certain other veterans, spouses of certain members of the Armed Forces, VISTA volunteers, some Peace Corps employees and returning Peace Corps volunteers are examples of individuals who are potentially eligible for noncompetitive appointment. If you are eligible and would like to be considered for one of these noncompetitive appointments, applicable documentation that supports your eligibility must be submitted with your application package.



This job originated on www.usajobs.gov. For the full announcement and to apply, visit www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/447750800. Only resumes submitted according to the instructions on the job announcement listed at www.usajobs.gov will be considered.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will be evaluated first for the basic qualifications described above. The applications that meet the basic qualifications will be evaluated further against the following criteria:



1. Administrative and Technical Expertise

2. Communication

3. Interpersonal Skills



Important Note: Your resume must support your answers to the job specific questions. High self-assessment on the Occupational Questionnaire that is not supported by the information in your resume or supporting documents can/will result in elimination from further consideration. If you do not answer all of the job specific questions you will not be considered. Incomplete applications (resume and required supporting documents) will be considered ineligible.



Qualified applicants will be placed in one of the following three categories:

1 - Qualified Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements as described in the Qualifications section of this announcement.

2 - Well Qualified Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrates proficiency based on the answers to the job specific questions.

3 - Best Qualified Category - Meets the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrates high level proficiency based on the answers to the job specific questions.



NOTE: Status candidates will be considered under the provisions of the Corporation's Human Resources system which allows for:

1) Non-competitive referral of lateral candidates; and

2) The separation of status and non-status applicants for referral purposes.



Status candidates will be referred on one selection list only, i.e., either merit promotion or non-competitive. Nonstatus candidates who are eligible for Noncompetitive referral, e.g. Peace Corps, VRA, etc., will be referred under Noncompetitive procedures only. For Noncompetitive categories, See "Special Employment Consideration" below under "Other Information."



THE FOLLOWING IS OPTIONAL BASED ON MANAGEMENT DECISION. DELETE IF NOT USED.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you are identified as a leading candidate for this position, you may be contacted via email and asked to respond to the following narratives within 5 days of contact:



1. Administrative and Technical Experience



Please do not submit this information at this stage in the application process.