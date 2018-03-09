Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a US Citizen.

You must successfully complete a background investigation.

You may be required to serve on a one-year probationary period.

Males must be registered or exempt from Selective Service. www.sss.gov

You must have completed all degree requirements by closing date of this announcement.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must demonstrate in their resume and responses to the vacancy questions that they meet the basic OPM qualifications as well as qualifications described below. Applicants must meet all qualification and eligibility requirements for the position advertised within 30 days of the closing date of the vacancy.To qualify for this position, applicants must meet any basic requirements and specialized experience.Basic Education Requirements:Degree: Accounting; or a degree in a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration that included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in accounting. The 24 hours may include up to 6 hours of credit in business law. (The term "accounting" means "accounting and/or auditing" in this standard. Similarly, "accountant" should be interpreted, generally, as "accountant and/or auditor.");ORCombination of education and experience: At least 4 years of experience in accounting, or an equivalent combination of accounting experience, college-level education, and training that provided professional accounting knowledge. The applicant's background must also include one of the following:Twenty-four semester hours in accounting or auditing courses of appropriate type and quality. This can include up to 6 hours of business law; OrA certificate as Certified Public Accountant or a Certified Internal Auditor, obtained through written examination; ORCompletion of the requirements for a degree that included substantial course work in accounting or auditing, e.g., 15 semester hours, but that does not fully satisfy the 24-semester-hour requirement of paragraph 1, provided that (a) the applicant has successfully worked at the full-performance level in accounting, auditing, or a related field, e.g., valuation engineering or financial institution examining; (b) a panel of at least two higher level professional accountants or auditors has determined that the applicant has demonstrated a good knowledge of accounting and of related and underlying fields that equals in breadth, depth, currency, and level of advancement that which is normally associated with successful completion of the 4-year course of study described in paragraph A; and (c) except for literal nonconformance to the requirement of 24 semester hours in accounting, the applicant's education, training, and experience fully meet the specified requirements.Specialized Experience:To qualify for the GS-0511-07 level a candidate must have:One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-0511-05 level in the federal service which could have been gained as a trainee accountant or auditor performing basic audit and/or accounting tasks or duties, or shadowing a co-worker; OROne full year of directly related graduate level education OR Superior Academic Achievement;To qualify for the GS-0511-09 level, a candidate must have:One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-0511-07 level in the federal service which could have been gained working as a trainee accountant or auditor performing relatively simple audit steps and tasks; ORMaster's degree or equivalent graduate degree in accounting or a related field such as business administration, finance, or public administration or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree; ORCombination of education and experience.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

There is a positive education requirement for this position. Transcripts/certificates must be provided with your application that reflects the requirements of this position. (NOTE: YOU MUST PROVIDE LEGIBLE TRANSCRIPTS SHOWING COMPLETED COURSEWORK AND DEGREE(S) AWARDED AS VERIFICATION OF YOUR EDUCATION).



All academic degrees or course work must be completed in an educational institution that has obtained accreditation from an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For a list of schools that meet this criteria, see http://www.edu.gov/

Those new to the federal government will typically be hired at the lowest rate of the salary range for the grade selected.



Selective Service: If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, you must certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System, or are exempt from having to do so under the Selective Service Law. For additional information visit www.sss.gov.



Additional vacancies may be filled from this vacancy announcement if additional vacancies occur within 180 days of the closing date.



In order to be placed in a permanent position after completing the Pathways Recent Graduates program, you must:



1.Meet the qualification requirements for the position you are being placed in.



2.Maintain an acceptable performance under SBA's approved performance management system.



3.Receive a favorable recommendation from your supervisor at the end of the program.



4.Meet all the training and development requirements outlined in the SBA Pathways policy



OTHER EVALUATIONS: The Small Business Administration is committed to building a high-performing, 21st century workforce that possesses the following core attributes: cultural astuteness, technological proficiency, articulate, strong writing capabilities, superior conflict resolution skills, and exceptional presentation skills. Candidates should be prepared as they may be further evaluated on these attributes throughout the application and selection process.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants meeting basic eligibility requirements will be further evaluated based on the information provided in the Occupational Questionnaire. To preview this questionnaire, click on the following link: . You will be rated based on your responses to the occupational questionnaire. The occupational questions relate to the following Competencies required to do the work of this position:







Your application will be evaluated under the Category Rating method based on your responses to the assessment questions. You will receive a score based on the responses to the assessment questions. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience your score can and will be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities. If you meet basic requirements for the position, your application will be evaluated and placed into one of three categories:



1. Best-Qualified: highly proficient with an overall comprehensive level of knowledge, skills and abilities related to the job based on a complete review of experience, education, and training as described in an applicant's responses to the assessment questions and resume.

2. Well-Qualified: competent in the position with an overall accomplished level of knowledge, skills, and abilities related to the job based on a complete review of experience, training, and education as applicable, as described in an applicant's responses to the assessment questions and resume.

3. Qualified: an overall basic level of knowledge, skills, and abilities related to the job based on a complete review of experience, education, and training, as described in an applicant's responses to the assessment questions and resume.



Candidates eligible for veterans' preference will be placed ahead of other candidates in the appropriate category for which they have been rated. Additionally, preference eligibles who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent and who meet Minimum Qualification Requirements will automatically be placed in the Best Qualified Category.