Must be a US Citizen.

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoAlthough a specific length of time and experience is not required for most trade and labor occupations, you must show through experience and training that you possess the quality level of knowledge and skill necessary to perform the duties of the position at the level for which you are applying. Qualification requirements emphasis is on quality of experience, not necessarily the length of time.Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the job elements and screen out listed below.This job has a screen-out element which will be used to determine minimum eligibility for this job. Applicants who do not receive a minimum of two points on the screen-out element(s) will be found ineligible. The Screen-out Element for this position is: Ability to perform common tasks including upkeep of buildings, structures, facilities and utility systems. I work under close supervision of a work leader or journey-level employee who observes tasks in progress and upon completion to make sure they are properly performed.Applicants must meet the requirements of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Job Qualification System for Trades and Labor Occupations (X-118C). Additional qualification information can be found at: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/x-118c/tabindx.asp

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final (e.g., confidential/secret/top secret, etc.) security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position if required. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.



Work requires frequent bending, stooping, climbing, and working in cramped or dirty spaces. Sufficient vision is required to read plans, layouts and diagrams. There will be some lifting required with the average geing less than 50 pounds. Standing and walking are required with crawling in tight spaces for the purpose of inspecting and performing some preventive maintenance.



Selectee will be exposed to dirt, loud noise, dust, heat and cold in the routine performance of the duties. Normal cuts, bruises, and irritation can be expected in the performance of the daily work.



Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.



Recruitment and Relocation Incentives may or may not be authorized.



Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating in the well qualified category or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/federal-employees/ictap/



Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities, to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities, as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.



When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following job elements:





ABILITY TO DO THE WORK OF THE POSITION WITHOUT MORE THAN NORMAL SUPERVISION SCREEN OUT ELEMENT

ABILITY TO INTERPRET INSTRUCTIONS, SPECIFICATIONS ETC. (INCLUDING BLUEPRINT READING)

ABILITY TO USE AND MAINTAIN TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT

KNOWLEDGE OF EQUIPMENT ASSEMBLY, INSTALLATION, REPAIR, ETC.

KNOWLEDGE OF MATERIALS

TECHNICAL PRACTICES (THEORETICAL, PRECISE, ARTISTIC)

USE OF MEASURING INSTRUMENTS (MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC, AS APPROPRIATE TO LINE OF WORK)