MAINTENANCE MECHANIC
5 days left
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the job elements and screen out listed below.
This job has a screen-out element which will be used to determine minimum eligibility for this job. Applicants who do not receive a minimum of two points on the screen-out element(s) will be found ineligible. The Screen-out Element for this position is: Ability to perform common tasks including upkeep of buildings, structures, facilities and utility systems. I work under close supervision of a work leader or journey-level employee who observes tasks in progress and upon completion to make sure they are properly performed.
Applicants must meet the requirements of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Job Qualification System for Trades and Labor Occupations (X-118C). Additional qualification information can be found at: http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/x-118c/tabindx.asp.
This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.
Must be able to obtain an interim and/or final (e.g., confidential/secret/top secret, etc.) security clearance prior to entrance on duty AND must be able to maintain the required level of clearance while employed in the subject position if required. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.
Work requires frequent bending, stooping, climbing, and working in cramped or dirty spaces. Sufficient vision is required to read plans, layouts and diagrams. There will be some lifting required with the average geing less than 50 pounds. Standing and walking are required with crawling in tight spaces for the purpose of inspecting and performing some preventive maintenance.
Selectee will be exposed to dirt, loud noise, dust, heat and cold in the routine performance of the duties. Normal cuts, bruises, and irritation can be expected in the performance of the daily work.
Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.
Recruitment and Relocation Incentives may or may not be authorized.
Active duty military members MAY apply under this announcement. If selected, appointment eligibility requirements must be met prior to the effective date of appointment.
Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.
A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.
If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.
Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf
ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating in the well qualified category or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/federal-employees/ictap/
Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities, to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities, as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.
When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following job elements:
- ABILITY TO DO THE WORK OF THE POSITION WITHOUT MORE THAN NORMAL SUPERVISION SCREEN OUT ELEMENT
- ABILITY TO INTERPRET INSTRUCTIONS, SPECIFICATIONS ETC. (INCLUDING BLUEPRINT READING)
- ABILITY TO USE AND MAINTAIN TOOLS AND EQUIPMENT
- KNOWLEDGE OF EQUIPMENT ASSEMBLY, INSTALLATION, REPAIR, ETC.
- KNOWLEDGE OF MATERIALS
- TECHNICAL PRACTICES (THEORETICAL, PRECISE, ARTISTIC)
- USE OF MEASURING INSTRUMENTS (MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, ELECTRONIC, AS APPROPRIATE TO LINE OF WORK)
You will be evaluated and rated under Category Rating selection procedures. Additional points are not added for veterans' preference; however, preference is still applied. Applicants eligible for veteran's preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans.
If you meet the qualification requirements, your application will be placed in one of three categories:
Best Qualified- Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for announced position.
Well Qualified-Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for announced position.
Qualified- Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for announced position.
If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.
If after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.
Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.
All qualifications requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. Read more Security clearance Not Applicable