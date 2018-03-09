Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. 5% Domestic

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

US Citizenship is required.

Background Investigation is required.

E-Verify: If you are selected for this position, the documentation that you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 will be verified through the DHS "E-Verify" System. Federal law requires DHS to use the E-Verify System to verify employment eligibility of all new hires, and as a condition of continued employment obligates the new hire to take affirmative steps to resolve any discrepancies identified by the system. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is an E-Verify Participant.

Direct Deposit: All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.

One-year probationary period may be required.

Travel, transportation, and moving expenses will be paid: No

Bargaining Unit Position: No

Drug Screening Required: No

Recruitment Incentive may be authorized: No

Annual Leave for non-federal service may be authorized: No

Research position: No

Promotion potential: No

Supervisory position: Yes, Since this is a supervisory position, candidates must also have demonstrated or shown the potential to develop the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities. A supervisory probationary period may be required. Applicants should describe any previous experience or responsibilities which could be used in relation to the supervisory requirements of this position.

Time in grade (TIG) must be met within 30 days of the closing date of the announcement.

Current or Former Political Appointees: Agencies must seek prior approval from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) before they can appoint a current or recent political appointee to a competitive or non-political excepted service position at any level under the provisions of title 5, United States Code. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C, or Non-career SES employee in the executive branch, you MUST disclose that to the Human Resources Office. Failure to disclose this information could result in disciplinary action including removal from Federal Service. Current or Former Political Appointees: Submit SF-50.

All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.

Minimum Qualifications:Applicants must have at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-13 in the Federal service as defined in the next paragraph.Specialized experience is experience which is directly related to the position which has equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) to successfully perform the duties of the position to include experience planning, implementing, managing and developing technical and marketing programs and campaigns.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

This vacancy is also being announced concurrently with vacancy announcement HHS-CDC-D2-18-10156869 under competitive procedures. Please review that announcement to see if you are eligible for consideration under competitive procedures.



NOTE: Applicants must apply separately for each announcement in order to be considered.



PHS Commissioned Corps Officers interested in performing the duties of this position within the Commissioned Corps (not as a career/career-conditional employee) are encouraged to apply under the merit promotion announcement indicated above.



Additional selections may be made within the same geographical location CDC-wide.



If you are a veteran with preference eligibility and you are claiming 5-points veterans' preference, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 or other proof of eligibility. If you are claiming 10-point veterans' preference, you must also submit an SF-15, "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. For more information on veterans' preference see http://www.usajobs.gov/Veterans



Males born after December 31, 1959 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see).



For information on "People with Disabilities" please visit http://opm.gov/disability/PeopleWithDisabilities.asp



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible see http://opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp#ictap. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 85.0 or above on the rating criteria for this position.



To view the questionnaire, click on the following link: https://apply.usastaffing.gov/ViewQuestionnaire/10156870



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document(s), view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):

