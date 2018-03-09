Not required

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this position.

Males born after 12/31/1959 must be registered for Selective Service

You must successfully pass a background investigation

You must be able to obtain a Top Secret/SCI Security Clearance

You must submit to a pre-employment drug test

Current federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements.

Subject to random drug-testing.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoA. Successful completion a full 4-year course of study in an accredited college or university leading to a bachelor's or higher degree in Operations Research. Note: You must provide transcripts (official or unofficial) to support this claim.ORB. Have a Bachelors or higher degree with at least 24 semester hours in a combination of operations research, mathematics, probability, statistics, mathematical logic, science, or subject-matter courses requiring substantial competence in college-level mathematics or statistics. At least 3 of the 24 semester hours must have been in calculus. Note: You must provide transcripts (official or unofficial) to support this claim.Specialized Experience:You qualify for the GS-15 grade level (starting salary $134,789) if you possess one year of specialized experience, equivalent to the GS-14 grade level in the Federal government, (or public or private sector equivalent). For this position, specialized experience is defined as: 1) Conducting resource allocation in a multi-year planning, programming, budgeting, and execution framework; 2) Designing, developing, or adapting mathematical, statistical, econometric, or other scientific methods and techniques in analyzing resources against requirements, and evaluating performance and production outputs; 3) Serving as an expert analyst and advisor on activities related to either prevention of terrorism (e.g., counterterrorism and policing technologies, screening, and credentialing, consequences of terrorist attacks, etc.) OR resilience to disasters (e.g., emergency management, preparedness and response planning, mitigation critical infrastructure protection including cybersecurity, etc.)Substitution of education in lieu of specialized experience may not be used for this grade level.All qualifications and eligibility requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Current General Schedule (GS) federal employees, and those that have served in GS positions within the last 52 weeks, must have served 52 weeks at the next lower grade, or a combination of the next lower grade level and an equivalent band in the federal service by the closing of this announcement.Current or former Federal employees MUST submit a copy of their SF-50 Form which shows competitive service appointment ("position occupied" block 34 on the SF-50 should show a "1"), tenure group (block 24 should show a 1 or 2), grade, and salary. If you are applying for a higher grade, please provide the SF-50 Form which shows the length of time you have been in your current/highest grade (). If you have promotion potential in your current position, please provide proof. Employees applying with an interchange agreement must provide proof of their permanent appointment. IF YOU DO NOT SUBMIT ALL OF THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION, YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE CONSIDERATION AS A STATUS CANDIDATE.The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) must authorize employment offers made to current or former political appointees. If you are currently, or have been within the last 5 years, a political Schedule A, Schedule C or Non-Career SES employee in the Executive Branch, you must disclose this information to the HR Office. Failure to disclose this information could result in disciplinary action including removal from Federal Service.

Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications; applicant's resumes and supporting documentation should only reflect education received from schools accredited by such institutions. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following Website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html .

If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency (a U.S. private organization's interpretation that such education has been deemed at least equivalent to conventional U.S. education programs) with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education. For more information regarding evaluation of foreign education for federal employment, please visit the U.S. Department of Education webpage.

DHS offers competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package, including: health, dental, vision, life, and long-term care insurance; retirement plan; Thrift Savings Plan [similar to a 401(k)]; Flexible Spending Account; Employee Assistance Program; personal leave days; and paid federal holidays. Other benefits may include: flexible work schedules; telework; tuition reimbursement; transportation subsidies; uniform allowance; health and wellness programs; and fitness centers. DHS is committed to employee development and offers a variety of employee training and developmental opportunities. For more information, go to the DHS Careers website and select "Employee Benefits." Disabled veteran leave will be available to any Federal employee hired on or after November 5, 2016, who is a veteran with a service-connected disability rating of 30 percent or more. (https://www.opm.gov/news/releases/2016/08/newly-established-leave-policy-gives-disabled-veterans-more-time-to-address-medical-issues-1/)



This position may be filled at the GS-15 level.



Selectee may be required to serve a one-year supervisory probationary period.

Permanent Change of Duty Station (PCS) Expenses will not be paid.



If you receive a conditional offer of employment for this position, you will be required to complete an Optional Form 306, Declaration for Federal Employment, and to sign and certify the accuracy of all information in your application, prior to entry on duty. False statements on any part of the application may result in withdrawal of offer of employment, dismissal after beginning work, fine, or imprisonment.



Veterans, Peace Corps / VISTA volunteers, and people with disabilities possess a wealth of unique talents, experiences, and competencies that can be invaluable to the DHS mission. If you are a member of one of these groups, you may not have to compete with the public for federal jobs. To determine your eligibility for non-competitive appointment and to understand the required documentation, click on the links above and contact the Servicing Human Resources Office listed at the bottom of this announcement.



Multiple selections may be made from this announcement.



DHS uses e-Verify, an Internet-based system, to confirm the eligibility of all newly hired employees to work in the United States. Learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure you meet the basic qualification requirements. If you meet the minimum qualifications, your experience, education and training will be rated using a job questionnaire based on the following competencies or knowledge, skills and abilities needed to perform this job:



Problem Solving

Strategic Thinking

Written Communication