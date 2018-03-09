Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S. Citizen.

This national security position, which may require access to classified information, requires a favorable suitability review and security clearance as a condition of employment. Failure to maintain security eligibility may result in termination.

Pre-Employment Drug Screen Required

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTime in Grade:For entry at the GS-13 level, status applicants must have served 52 weeks as a GS-12 or higher grade in the Federal Service.Specialized Experience:For the GS-13, you must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service, or comparable in difficulty and responsibility to GS-12 if outside the Federal service.Specialized experience is defined as experience ensuring the implementation of directives and statutes applicable to protectof sensitive information by managing the formulation, implementation, oversight, and management of multiple special access programs, and the agency security policy and procedures.In addition to meeting the specialized experience requirements, qualified applicants must also possess the quality of experience as it relates to how closely or to what extent an applicant's background, recency of experience, education, and training are relevant to the duties and responsibilities of the announced position. Candidates must clearly demonstrate the possession of competencies necessary to successfully perform the work of the position at the appropriate level to be qualified for the position. Applicants must describe how their experience meets the competencies within the body of the resume. No separate statements addressing competencies are required.Competencies:Communication, Leadership, Leading People, Risk Management, and Security Concepts, Principles and PracticesQualification and time-in-grade requirements must be met within 30 days after the closing date of this announcement.



Education is not substitutable for specialized experience at this grade level.



A two year probationary or trial period may be required.

This position is subject to completion of 1 year probationary period for assignment to a supervisory position.

Individuals tentatively selected for drug testing designated positions at the Defense Information Systems Agency will be required to submit to urinalysis for illegal drugs prior to appointment or placement.

We may use this announcement to fill additional vacancies within 90 days of the closing date.

Moving costs will not be paid--however--moving costs must be paid if a DISA employee is selected for the position.

Recruitment, relocation, or retention incentives will not be authorized.

This position may be designated as Emergency Essential. Incumbent must sign a statement of understanding and an agreement to continue to perform the duties of this position in the event of a crisis until relieved by proper authority. Incumbent's dependents shall be evacuated from the crisis zone with the same priority as other DoD-sponsored evacuees. You may be required, as a condition of employment, to take the series of anthrax vaccine immunizations to include annual boosters. This may also include other immunizations that may in the future be required for this position, or for a position you may fill as an emergency-essential alternate. Failure to take the immunizations may lead to your removal from this position or separation from Federal Service.

For more information on veterans' preference click here.

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (to verify your registration status click here).

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 85 or above on the rating criteria for this position.

The Department of Defense (DoD) policy on employment of annuitants issued March 18, 2004 will be used in determining eligibility of annuitants. It is applicable to former Federal civilian employees receiving a retirement annuity from the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund that are hired within the DoD on or after November 24, 2003. The policy also applies to annuitants (appointed in DoD on/or after November 24, 2003) who move from one position to another within DoD through voluntary reassignment, promotion, change to lower grade or transfer between military departments. The view this policy, please copy and paste the following web address into your web browser: http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives/corres/pdf/1400.25-V300.pdf.

This position is subject to the limitations imposed by the DOD Priority Placement Program.

For more information regarding qualifications requirements please click here.

You may submit a cover letter which will be forwarded to the selecting official with your resume. Your cover letter will not be used to verify your qualifications or eligibility.

If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. The numeric rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the competencies required for this position. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.



The Assessment Questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and collects information on your education, training and experience related to the following critical competencies: