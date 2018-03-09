Occasional travel - 1-5 Maximum number of nights per month

You must be a US citizen to apply for this job.

Subject to a background/suitability investigation.

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS: The work is primarily sedentary, although some slight physical effort may be required., applicants must meet all requirements within 30 days of the closing date of this announcement.Applicants who are current Federal employees or who have held a GS grade anytime in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements. Example for a GS-15 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-14 level.Bachelor's or graduate/higher level degree: major study in an academic field related to the medical field, health sciences or allied sciences appropriate to the work of the position. This degree must be from an educational program from an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained.Applicants must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade () in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Examples of specialized experience would typically include, but are not limited to: Demonstrated experience in quality improvement in service of Veteran care delivery and ensuring VISNs and VAMCs meet the needs of VA/VHA missions and policy initiatives. Serving as a scientific and technical expert on clinical and patient satisfaction measurement, analysis and reporting. Experience in a leadership role in the design, management, and implementation of VHA performance measures that focus on quality, access, and patient experience; and evidence-based, data-driven processes for continuous improvement. Demonstrated experience in dealing analytically and systematically with problems of organizations, work breakdown structure, quality assurance standards and performance improvement tools.Additional information on the qualification requirements are outlined in the OPM Qualifications Standards Handbook of General Schedule Positions. It is available for your review on OPM's website at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications. . If your resume/application does not support your questionnaire answers, we will not allow credit for your response(s).Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.A Quality Ranking Factor is also being used in the assessment to help determine which of the basically qualified applicants are likely to be better qualified for a position. The quality ranking factor for this position is: Professional knowledge of VHA quality and performance measurement; specialized knowledge of healthcare measurement and evaluation, analysis and reporting.Quality Ranking Factors are skills, knowledge, abilities, or other worker characteristics which could be expected to result in superior performance on the job. Quality ranking factors will not be used for screening, but may be used as ranking criteria. Applicants with higher proficiency levels may rank above those with lower proficiency levels on a quality ranking factor.

APPLICANTS PLEASE NOTE: Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S.

Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement). Therefore, applicants must report attendance and/or degrees from only these schools. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following websites: www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html and http://ope.ed.gov/accreditation/.



Foreign Education: To receive credit for education completed outside the United States, you must show proof that the education has been submitted to a private organization that specializes in the interpretation of foreign educational credentials and such education has been deemed at least equivalent to that gained in conventional U.S. education programs.

The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) and Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provide eligible displaced Federal competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be qualified, you must submit appropriate documentation and be found well-qualified (have a final rating of 85 or more before any Veterans preference points) for this vacancy. Information about CTAP and ICTAP eligibility is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website at http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp



Competency 1 - Ability to develop and implement performance measurement strategies that directly affect the quality and usability of VA and VHA health data nationwide.



Competency 2 - Ability to understand and bridge healthcare measurement and analysis with clinical care delivery, and reporting.



Competency 3 - Expertise in Federal health policy, the healthcare marketplace, administrative and clinical support systems and their relationship to accountability systems including accreditation, public reporting, and performance management.



Competency 4 - Ability to provide leadership to a diverse and highly skilled team of clinical measurement experts, analysts, statisticians, and database experts and ensures their efforts are aligned with the priorities of the agency.



Competency 5- Demonstrate superior oral and written communication skills to present information to influence and implement strategies and deliverables as well as assimilate relevant information related to the clinical analytics and reporting.



If you are referred for consideration, you may be asked to submit additional job related information, which may include, but not limited to: responses to the knowledge, skills and abilities; completion of a work sample, and/or contact for an interview.