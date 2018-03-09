Science Analyst
5 days left
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Analyst
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
You will need to successfully complete a background security investigation before you can be appointed into this position.
Please preview "Evaluations" section and "Qualifications" for additional requirements and Quality Ranking Factors.
This position is outside of the competitive service.
If you do not have civil service status or reinstatement eligibility, you will not obtain civil service status if selected. If you are currently in the competitive civil service, you will be required to waive competitive civil service rights if selected.
This Program Director position is in the bargaining unit.
For additional information on the NSF eRecruit system, please visit our NSF eRecruit Frequently Asked Questions.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
You will be evaluated on the extent and quality of your experience, expertise, education, and research activities relevant to the duties of the position. We strongly encourage you to specifically address the Quality Ranking Factors below. This will ensure that you receive full consideration in the evaluation process.
Quality Ranking Factors
- Serving as an analytical resource for scientific attributes and answers questions about how to access critical program data and analytical information.
- Communicating with members of the Materials Research community about what they envision, identifying new directions and trends, and writing with colleagues to help push the vision forward and shape the leading edge of science.
- Developing new ideas for conducting moderate to very complex qualitative and quantitative analyses, using research trends and outcomes of proposal processing activities and policy related to scientific content.
- Providing oversight on the committee of visitor process for continuous improvement of program assessments.
- Tracking projects, guidelines, budgets, procedures and timetables including recommending changes in policy and management activities.
- Participating in outreach activities, coordinating groups, conferences, special task groups, and other initiatives to collaborate with peers and experts across disciplines, Federal and state.
Security clearance Q - Nonsensitive