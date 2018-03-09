Not required

Must be registered for Selective Service if applicable (www.sss.gov).

NON-PAID Student Opportunity

Applicants must be able to obtain and maintain a background investigation

Must be a U.S. Citizen

Must provide current 2018 transcript or letter of acceptance

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

The student must possess the following technical skills:



Technical knowledge and competencies common to the analysis, design, development, and maintenance of automated computer programs as they relate to a database environment. This includes knowledge of database management system characteristics, capabilities, limitations, and constraints; knowledge of application programming; understanding of and ability to operate in various computer hardware/software environments; and knowledge of the techniques and procedures for analysis, design, programming and documentation.

He/she will have a comprehensive knowledge of Microsoft products including: PowerPoint, SharePoint, Excel and Access.

The incumbent must also demonstrate specific proficiency in Excel functions including VLOOKUP, HLOOKUP,INDEX,MATCH,INDEX(MATCH);

He/she must be proficient in R, Stata, Microsoft/Oracle SQL Server and other statistical software and data aggregation tools;

He/she must possess the ability to effectively prepare polished reports and dashboards designed to support high level decision-making

Requires comprehensive analytical skills in applying principles and concepts of automation requirements into an integrated data warehouse system.

Skill in interpreting, analyzing, and documenting operations requirements and ability to translate into technical requirements for use by technical staff.

She/he must have strong communication skills and ability to collaborate and communicate with data engineers, programmers, business analysts, and business subject matter experts

He/she must have familiarity with Microsoft Visio, Tableau, and other data visualization tools

He/she must possess proven work experience as a data analyst or business data analyst

He/she has the ability to summarize and present results of data/report findings orally to non-technical stakeholders; and

Strong analytical skills.

Applicant must be a student seeking a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Graphic Design. All students must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as a degree-seeking student, taking at least a half-time academic course load.

Applicant must be a student seeking a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or Business.

All application materials become the property of the agency and will not be returned. All the information you provide will be verified by a review of the work experience and/or education as shown on your application forms, by checking references and through other means, such as the interview process. Any exaggeration of your experience, false statements, or attempts to conceal information may be grounds for not hiring you, or for firing you after you begin work.



Students must be willing and able to travel at their own expense to Washington, D.C. to carry out the Internship. All qualified students will receive consideration for this position without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, political affiliation, labor organization affiliation, marital status, sexual orientation, or other non-merit factors. OPIC welcomes and encourages applications from persons with physical and mental disabilities.



REASONABLE ACCOMMODATION STATEMENT:

OPIC provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities on a case-by-case basis. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please contact the Human Resource Specialist listed in the contact information of the vacancy announcement. Hard of hearing or deaf individuals may contact the Human Resources Office via the TTY (TDD) number that is listed in the contact information of the vacancy announcement, or via the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 (TTY/ASCII) or http://www.frso.us/index.jsp, or their state or local relay service. Periodically, the Office of Personnel Management conducts applicant satisfaction surveys. If you are selected to participate, we encourage you to provide feedback. It will assist both OPM and OPIC in making the online application process better. Thank You!

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Department Intern Coordinators receive all applications of qualified students to review, conduct interviews, and make selections. OPIC cannot pay travel expenses. Therefore, face-to-face interviews are not required. Interviews may be conducted by phone.

To preview questions please click here.