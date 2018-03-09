Not required

You must be a US Citizen

Application procedures are specific to this vacancy announcement. Please read all the instructions carefully. Failure to follow the instructions may result in you not being considered for this position.

Supplementary vacancies may be filled in addition to the number stated in this announcement.

This position has promotion potential to the SK-13 level.

PROBATIONARY PERIOD: This appointment may require completion of a one-year probationary period.

DRUG TESTING: This position may be subjected to drug testing requirements.

This position is in the collective bargaining unit.

TIME-IN-GRADE: All applicants must meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

PERMANENT CHANGE OF STATION (PCS): Moving/Relocation expenses are not authorized.

SECURITY CLEARANCE: Entrance on duty is contingent upon completion of a pre-employment security investigation. Favorable results on a Background Investigation may be a condition of employment or selection to another position.

DIRECT DEPOSIT: All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTime-in-grade for this announcement isfor theTime-in-grade for this announcement isfor theQualifying experience may be obtained in the private or public sector. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Additional qualifications information can be found here . Qualifying education must have been obtained from an accredited college or university recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.A. Applicants must show successful completion of a full four-year course of study in an accredited college or university leading to a bachelor's or higher degree in economics that included at least 21 semester hours in economics and 3 semester hours in statistics, accounting, or calculus.B. An appropriate combination of education and experience----courses equivalent to a major in economics, as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education. Examples of qualifying experience include economic research assignments requiring planning, information assembly, analysis and evaluation, conclusions and report preparation; supervisory or project coordination assignments involving a staff of professional economists, and requiring the evaluation and interpretation of economic information; or teaching assignments in a college or university in economic subjects in combination with one of the following: personal research that produced evidence of results, direction of graduate theses in economics, or service as a consultant or advisor on technical economics problems.: In addition to meeting the basic requirement, applicants must also meet the minimum qualification requirement.: Applicant must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to thewhich includes the following:conducting economic and statistical analysis regarding regulated entities, securities and/or derivative products;working with senior economists to build economic models, determining methodology, organizing data collection, writing computer programs, preparing written reports, and summarizing findings;: Master's or equivalent graduate degree. Education must provide the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the work of an economist (e.g., Economics, Finance).: Applicant must have at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to thelevel working independently with senior economists to conduct economic and statistical analysis regarding regulated entities, securities and/or derivative products; providing background information and data collection in the context of building economic models; assisting senior specialists with the development of new analytical approaches, methods, and models to assemble, manage, and analyze data on regulated entities, securities, and or derivative products;: Ph.D or equivalent doctoral degree. Education must provide the necessary knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the work of a financial economist (e.g., Economics, Finance).

ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) official or unofficial transcripts are acceptable, or (2) you may submit a list with all of your courses, grades, semester, year, and credit for the course. All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

Disability Employment: For information on disability appointments, please visit http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/disability-employment/



IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR SURPLUS OR DISPLACED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) is available to individuals who have special priority selection rights under this plan. Individuals must be well-qualified for this position to receive consideration for special priority selection. CTAP eligibles will be considered well-qualified when receiving an adjudicated score of 80 or higher.



Reasonable Accommodation: If you are an applicant who needs a reasonable accommodation for disability to participate in the application process at the SEC, submit the form for Reasonable Accommodation for Participation in Job Application Process here. Please be sure to submit your request at least 5 business days in advance of the date you need the requested accommodation.



Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Information for SEC Job Applicants: Federal EEO laws protect all applicants from discrimination on the following bases: race, color, sex (not limited to conduct which is sexual in nature, includes pregnancy, gender identity, sexual orientation, transgender status), age (40 and over), religion, national origin, disability, genetic information, retaliation for participating in the EEO process or opposing discrimination. Applicants who believe they have been discriminated against on any EEO basis can seek recourse through the SEC's administrative complaints process. To be timely, an individual must enter the EEO process within 45 days from when they know (or should have known) of the alleged discrimination. Click here for additional information.



TTY/ASCII: Video Relay Service users are welcome to contact the appropriate SEC office or employee via the contact information listed above. If you do not otherwise have access to a Video Phone or Video Relay service, you may send us an email or use the Federal Video Relay Service via the internet. For more information about using the Federal Relay Service and to create a new account, please see: http://fedvrs.us/

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are basically qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):

Economics and Accounting, Oral Communication, Technical Competence, and Written Communication