Occasional travel - 1 - 5 nights per month maximum

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes As permitted by regulations

Conditions Of Employment

U.S. Citizenship is required

Current career/career-conditional NRCS employee (must submit Performance Appraisal signed and dated with past 18 months and recent SF-50 showing current career/career-conditional status with NRCS)

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1995

One year probationary or trial period may be required

Must be able to obtain and maintain a State driver's license

This position requires the incumbent to file and OGE-450, Filing Confidential Statements of Affiliations and Financial Interest, and to attend a mandatory ethics training annually.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a valid State driver's license in order to drive government vehicles.

The incumbent must obtain and maintain a delegation of Real Estate Contracting Authority (RECO) within one year of being selected for this position.

Minimum Qualifications

This announcement is only open to current career/career-conditional employees of the USDA NRCS Applicants MUST submit recent SF-50(s) reflecting this status.Merit promotion applicants holding or having held a GS position in the past 52 weeks must meet applicable time-in-grade requirements. One year at the GS-12 is required to be eligible for the GS-13 . Time-in-Grade requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement. Applicants MUST submit an SF-50 that illustrates time-in-grade and reflects title, series, and grade. No Award SF-50 will be accepted.One or more years of specialized work experience, equivalent to at least the GS-12 level of the Federal service, performing the following duties: 1) implementing policy and procedures, and tools related to support easement acquisition transactions; 2) negotiating and resolving very complex and controversial realty transactions; 3) performing research and analysis on complex property issues in order to provide support and guidance in real estate laws, concepts, and principles relating to the acquisition, administration, and enforcement of conservation easements; and 4) consulting orally and in writing in the area of real and personal property management to customers, managers, and interested parties.All qualification requirements must be met by 11:59 pm Eastern Time on 03/21/2018Please be clear and specific in describing your experience. If your resume does not support your claim of qualifying experience, we will not allow credit for your response(s).

There is no educational substitute for specialized experience at this grade level.

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see http://www.sss.gov/).

Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP): For information on how to apply as a CTAP eligible see http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/ctap_guideline.pdf. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, surplus or displaced Federal employee must meet the basic eligibility requirements and all selective factors, and be rated and determined to be well qualified (or above) based on an evaluation of the competencies listed in the How You Will Be Evaluated section. When assessed through a score-based category rating method, applicants must receive a rating of at least 85 out of a possible 100.

This is a non-bargaining unit position.

This position may be eligible for telework within the commuting area of the duty location. Employee participation is at the discretion of the supervisor.

If contacted for an interview, applicants must be available within 3 business days.

Applicants who receive a tentative job offer will have 2 business days to respond.

This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applications and required documentation (see below) will be reviewed to determine if applicants meet eligibility and job requirements. Any submitted documents not required or requested for this vacancy will not be considered (i.e. training certificates, writing samples, case filings, letter of recommendations, etc.). Qualified applicants will then be rated on the quality of experience, education, and training they possess relevant to the duties of the position and the extent applicants possess the following knowledge, skills and abilities (or competencies):

Oral Communication, Planning and Evaluating, and Technical Competence



The questionnaire will assess your qualifications for the job, and will be used to identify the best qualified applicants to be referred to the hiring manager for further consideration and possible interviews. Your ratings in this Assessment Questionnaire are subject to evaluation and verification based on the documents and references you submit. Later steps in the selection process are specifically designed to verify your ratings. Attempts to falsify information, inflate your qualifications or provide inaccurate information on federal documents may be grounds to adjust your rating or to not select you. Errors, omissions or providing inaccurate information on federal documents may affect your eligibility. If selected providing inaccurate information on federal documents could also be grounds for dismissing you from the position/agency. Please follow all instructions carefully.