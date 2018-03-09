Not required

Accepted for/currently enrolled in a qualified educational institution

Specialized Experience : You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade GS-04 in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Examples of specialized experience would typically include, but are not limited to: general knowledge of principles, concepts, and methodologies of legal research, legal writing and analysis. communicating effectively, orally and in writing, using established protocols. OR,

Administrative Law

Communication

Research

Writing

To qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement, 03/29/2018.To be eligible, applicants must be currently enrolled and seeking a degree from a qualifying educational institution, on a full or half-time basis as defined by the institution in which you are enrolled. Applicants must be in their 2nd or 3rd year of Law School to be eligible for the Summer Law Clerk internship.You may qualify based on education and/or experience as described below:You will be rated on the following Competencies for this position:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.: A full year of work is considered to be 35-40 hours of work per week. Part-time experience will be credited on the basis of time actually spent in appropriate activities. Applicants wishing to receive credit for such experience must indicate clearly the nature of their duties and responsibilities in each position and the number of hours a week spent in such employment.For more information on these qualification standards, please visit the United States Office of Personnel Management's website at http://www.opm.gov/qualifications The work is sedentary with some walking, standing, bending, and carrying of light items.

A transcript or proof of education status must be submitted with your application package.



PLEASE NOTE: Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education in order for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement). Therefore, applicants must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html. All education claimed by applicants will be verified by the appointing agency accordingly. If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript in order to receive credit for that education.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

