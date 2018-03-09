Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. citizen to apply for this job.

Selectees are subject to a background/suitability investigation.

Selective Service registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

A probationary period may be required for employees and supervisors.

Plan, analyze and development programs using qualitative and quantitative methods to assess and improve operation;

Budget administration comprised of analytical, technical and administrative skills;

Project management work including negotiating with project teams, management, and stakeholder;

Communicate orally and in writing including policies and procedures, reports, briefings, proposals, training programs materials and other pertinent issues.

Note

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement.To qualify, applicants must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade (GS-13) in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization. Specialized experience is defined as:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills, and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience you document, to include volunteer experience.

There is no provision for substitution of education for experience at grade GS-14.





Work Schedule: Regular office hours; Alternate work schedules are available.



Physical Requirements: The work is sedentary. Typically the employee may sit comfortably to do the work. However, there may be some walking, standing, bending or carrying of light items such as papers and books. No special physical demands are required to perform the work. The Department of Veterans Affairs provides reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities.



VA supports the use of telework as a way to help attract and retain talented individuals in public service, increase worker productivity, and better prepare the agency to operate during emergencies. This position may be authorized for telework. Telework eligibility may be discussed during the interview process. Telework is subject to approval by individual supervisors and managers, is considered a privilege not a right, is subject to approval based on performance and other varying factors, and is not guaranteed.



Receiving Service Credit for Earning Annual (Vacation) Leave: Federal employees earn annual leave at a rate (4, 6 or 8 hours per pay period) which is based on the number of years they have served as a Federal employee. VA may offer newly-appointed federal employee's credit for their job-related non-federal experience or active duty uniformed military service. This credited service can be used in determining the rate at which they earn annual leave. Such credit must be requested and approved prior to the appointment date and is not guaranteed.



The Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP) and Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP) provide eligible displaced Federal competitive service employees with selection priority over other candidates for competitive service vacancies. To be qualified you must submit appropriate documentation and be found well-qualified for this vacancy. A well-qualified candidate is defined as meeting all of the minimum qualification standards and eligibility requirements as well as possessing skills that clearly exceed the minimum qualifications requirements for this position. Specifically, a well-qualified candidate will score 90 or above within the assessment portion of this vacancy.

Information about ICTAP and CTAP eligibility can be found here.



Placement Policy: The posting of this announcement does not obligate management to fill a vacancy or vacancies by promotion. The position may be filled by reassignment, change to lower grade, transfer, appointment, or reinstatement. Management may use any one or any combination of these methods to fill the position.



Notice to Applicants: Itis the policy of the Government not to deny employment simply because an individual has been unemployed or has had financial difficulties that have arisen through no fault of the individual. Information about an individual's employment experience will be used only to determine the person's qualifications and to assess his or her relative level of knowledge, skills, and abilities. Although an individual's personal conduct may be relevant in any employment decision, including conduct during periods of unemployment or evidence of dishonesty in handling financial matters, financial difficulty that has arisen through no fault of the individual will generally not itself be the basis of an unfavorable suitability or fitness determination.



This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In describing your experience, please be clear and specific. We will not make assumptions regarding your experience. Applicants who do not fully address in their resumes the specialized experience needed for the position (as described in the job announcement), or who do not possess the education to substitute for it, will not be referred for further consideration.



You will be rated on the following competencies based on your application for this position:

Administration & Management: Knowledge of planning, coordination, and execution of business functions, resource allocation, and production.

Knowledge of planning, coordination, and execution of business functions, resource allocation, and production. Analysis & Problem Solving: diagnosis problems or issues, identify and gather relevant information, formulate and evaluate alternative solutions.

diagnosis problems or issues, identify and gather relevant information, formulate and evaluate alternative solutions. Communication: Expresses information to individuals or groups effectively, makes clear and convincing presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.

Expresses information to individuals or groups effectively, makes clear and convincing presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately. Critical Thinking: analyzes and evaluates an issue to form an opinion/judgment/conclusion; Uses logic and reasoning to research, interpret and apply information; Identifies the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems; Integrates information into development of a resolution.

analyzes and evaluates an issue to form an opinion/judgment/conclusion; Uses logic and reasoning to research, interpret and apply information; Identifies the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems; Integrates information into development of a resolution. Stakeholder Management: concepts, practices, and techniques used to identify, engage, influence, and monitor relationships with individuals & groups connected to a work effort; including those actively involved, those who exert influence over the process and its results, and those who have a vested interest in the outcome.

Best Qualified Category - Candidates who meet the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrate a high level of the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to perform the duties of the position. Well Qualified Category - Candidates who meet the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrate a satisfactory level of the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to perform the duties of the position. Qualified Category - Candidates who meet the minimum qualifications requirements.

Candidates eligible for veterans' preference will be placed ahead of other candidates in the appropriate category for which they have been rated. Additionally, preference eligibles who have a compensable service-connected disability of at least 10 percent and who meet the minimum qualification requirements will automatically be placed in the best qualified category.