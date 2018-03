Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S. citizen

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Resume and supporting documents (See How To Apply)

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Work Schedule: Fulltime

Overtime: Occasionally

Tour of Duty: Set Schedule

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Financial Disclosure: Required

Telework Eligibility: This position is eligible for situational telework

Not eligible for PCS

Conduct continuing analysis for the purpose of providing management with financial and program information.

Assist with overall financial management of funds allocated to assigned projects.

Independently plan, design, and carry out programs, projects, studies, and other assigned work.

Interpret and analyze various management and financial reports, contract costs, and schedule performance of DoD Research and Development projects.

Analyze contractor performance to identify potential problems and recommend solutions.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYou may qualify at the GS-13 level, if you fulfill the following qualifications:This position can be filled at either the GS-13 with promotion potential to the GS-14 or the GS-14 level.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): To be eligible for a VEOA appointment under Merit Promotion procedures, the veteran must be a preference eligible or a veteran separated after 3 years or more of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Programs: This program applies to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: 1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; 2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 85 or above; and 3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. For more information: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp

Noncompetitive Appointment Authorities: For more information on noncompetitive appointment authority eligibility requirements:

Persons with Disabilities - Schedule A

Special Hiring Authority for Veterans

Special Hiring Authority for Certain Military Spouses

Other Special Appointment Authorities

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



Competencies: