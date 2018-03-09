Program Analyst (Resources)
5 days left
- Employer
- USAJobs
- Location
- Arlington, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Analyst
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Help
This position can be filled at either the GS-13 with promotion potential to the GS-14 or the GS-14 level.
One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service:
- Conduct continuing analysis for the purpose of providing management with financial and program information.
- Assist with overall financial management of funds allocated to assigned projects.
- Independently plan, design, and carry out programs, projects, studies, and other assigned work.
- Interpret and analyze various management and financial reports, contract costs, and schedule performance of DoD Research and Development projects.
- Analyze contractor performance to identify potential problems and recommend solutions.
Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.
Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): To be eligible for a VEOA appointment under Merit Promotion procedures, the veteran must be a preference eligible or a veteran separated after 3 years or more of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions.
Interagency Career Transition Assistance Programs: This program applies to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: 1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; 2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 85 or above; and 3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. For more information: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp
Noncompetitive Appointment Authorities: For more information on noncompetitive appointment authority eligibility requirements:
Persons with Disabilities - Schedule A
Special Hiring Authority for Veterans
Special Hiring Authority for Certain Military Spouses
Other Special Appointment Authorities
Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
Once the application process is complete, your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the Occupational Questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job If you are found to be among the top candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration. Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):
Competencies:
- Business Analysis
- Problem Solving
- Program Planning, Review and Evaluation
- Qualitative/Quantitative Analysis
- Self-Management