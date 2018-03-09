Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required.

US Citizens and National (Residents of American Samoa and Swains Island)

Meet all eligibility criteria within 30 days of the closing date

Meet time-in-grade within 30 days of the closing date, if applicable

Register with Selective Service, if you are a male born after 12/31/1959

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

If selected, you must meet the following conditions:



Receive authorization from OPM on any job offer you receive, if you are or were (within the last 5 years) a Schedule A, Schedule C, or non-career SES political appointee

Undergo and pass a background investigation (Tier 4 investigation level).

Have your identity and work status eligibility verified if you are not a GSA employee. We will use the Department of Homeland Security’s e-Verify system for this. Any discrepancies must be resolved as a condition of continued employment.

Complete a financial disclosure report to verify that no conflict, or an appearance of conflict, exists between your financial interest and this position

Serve a one year supervisory or managerial probationary period, if required

the exact dates you held each job (from month/year to month/year)

number of hours per week you worked (if part time).

Attention to Detail - This skill is generally demonstrated by assignments where the applicant keeps abreast of latest technology, information, research, etc., to maintain knowledge in field of expertise (for example, reads trade journals, participates in professional/technical associations, maintains credentials)

Customer Service - skill is generally demonstrated by assignments where the applicant promotes or develops and maintains good working relationships with key individuals or groups..

Oral Communication - This skill is generally demonstrated by assignments where the applicant serves on panels, committees, or task forces as a representative for the organization on technical or professional issues.

Problem Solving - This skill is generally demonstrated by assignments where the applicant monitors current trends or events (for example, technological, economic, political, social, educational, or employment trends or events) and applies the information as appropriate.

For each job on your resume, provide:If you have volunteered your service through a National Service program (e.g., Peace Corps, Americorps), we encourage you to apply and include this experience on your resume.For a brief video on creating a Federal resume, click here The GS-15 salary range starts at $134,789.00per year.If you are a new federal employee, your starting salary will likely be set at the Step 1 of the grade for which you are selected.To qualify, you must have IT-related experience demonstratingof the four competenciesone year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-14 level in the Federal service as described below:Specialized experience is defined as experience encompassing demonstrated leadership of an Enterprise Architecture program. Experience must include experience managing and leading a team in building and migrating applications to platforms, including Salesforce or Appian.

Bargaining Unit status: Not applicable



Relocation-related expenses are not approved and will be your responsibility.



Travel expenses associated with interviews maybeapproved. Determinations will be made on a case-by-case basis.



On a case-by-case basis, the following incentives may be approved:



Recruitment incentive if you are new to the federal government

Credit toward vacation leave if you are new to the federal government

All the information you provide will be verified by a review of the work experience and/or education as shown on your application forms, by checking references and through other means, such as the interview process. Any exaggeration of your experience, false statements, or attempts to conceal information may be grounds for not hiring you, or for firing you after you begin work.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

We will use a method called Category Rating to assess your application. Here’s how it will work:



You will be scored on the questions you answer during the application process, which will measure your possession of the following competencies or knowledge, skills, and abilities:

Skill in knowledge of enterprise architecture and exceptional skill and ability in working with key stakeholders to identify enterprise business drivers and to use Enterprise Architecture (EA) to derive a solution to a business problem.

1a. Skill in applying interpersonal skills, including teamwork, facilitation and negotiation and strong leadership skills.

1b. Skill in leading a complex business architecture initiative within a major organization.

1c. Ability to design blueprints of an organization to illustrate how it is structured and to clearly demonstrate how elements such as capabilities, processes, organization and information fit together. Skill with infrastructure services, platforms and business systems including Saleforce and Appian.

2a. Skill to analyze the current business and IT environment to detect critical deficiencies and recommend solutions for improvement. Skill in analyzing an agency environment to standardize the way the Executive branch handles unclassified information that requires safeguarding or dissemination controls pursuant to and consistent with law, regulations, and Government-wide policies. Ability to anticipate and understand the customer's perspective; engage in careful, high level analysis of information, issues, and trends; and use expertise to provide innovative solutions which facilitate the accomplishment of federal agencies' missions and ensure customer satisfaction.

4a. Skill in applying project management principles, methods, and practices, including developing plans and schedules, estimating resource requirements, defining milestones and deliverables, monitoring activities, and evaluating and reporting on accomplishments. Skill in applying knowledge of Agile Development, Systems Modernization, Digital Services, Cloud Implementation and Solutions and Enterprise Architecture