Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

You must be a U.S. citizen to qualify for this position.

Designated and/or Random Drug Testing required.

You must be able to obtain/maintain a Top Secret/SCI clearance

Prior to SES appointment, selectee must sign a mobility agreement.

This is a Critical Acquisition Position

May only be filled by individuals qualified for membership in the AAC

Mobility is a condition of membership in the AAC

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required. You will serve a two-year probationary period unless you have previously completed the probationary period in the SES.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

This position requires you to submit a Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE 278) or a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE450) upon entry, and annually thereafter.

The incumbent is required to travel on both scheduled and unscheduled aircraft, and other modes as required, under conditions specified under the DoD Joint Travel Regulations.

The incumbent is expected to travel on short notice to attend high level meetings to obtain resolution of problems and gather information to assist in the decision making process.

Mobility: An essential element of the SES is mobility across geographic, organizational and functional lines. Individuals selected for Army SES positions may be subject to reassignment that requires them to be mobile. The U.S. Army senior leadership considers mobility to be an integral part of employment as an SES member with the Department of the Army.

****To meet the minimum qualification requirements for this position, you must show that you possess the five Executive Core Qualifications (ECQs), Technical Qualification(s), and other qualifications, if applicable (such as Education - see below). Additional information on ECQs is available at http://www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/ecq.asp.1. Executive Core Qualification (ECQ) () All applicants must submit written statements (narrative format) describing accomplishments that would satisfy the ECQs. Use the Challenge-Context-Action-Result (CCAR) Model to describe your accomplishments. You must address each ECQ separately. You are required to respond to all ECQs. Failure to do so, will result in an 'ineligible' rating. Each accomplishment should be clear, concise, and emphasize your level of responsibilities, the scope and complexity of programs managed, and results of your actions. Total ECQ write-up should not exceed 10 pages using 12pt, Arial or Times New Roman with 1 inch margins. Additional information on ECQs is available at http://www.opm.gov/ses/recruitment/ecq.asp.ECQ 1 - Leading Change: This core qualification involves the ability to bring about strategic change, both within and outside the organization, to meet organizational goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to establish an organizational vision and to implement it in a continuously changing environment.ECQ 2 - Leading People: This core qualification involves the ability to lead people toward meeting the organization's vision, mission, and goals. Inherent to this ECQ is the ability to provide an inclusive workplace that fosters the development of others, facilitates cooperation and teamwork, and supports constructive resolution of conflicts.ECQ 3 - Results Driven: This core qualification involves the ability to meet organizational goals and customer expectations. Inherent to this ECQ isthe ability to make decisions that produce high-quality results by applying technical knowledge, analyzing problems, and calculating risks.ECQ 4 - Business Acumen: This core qualification involves the ability to manage human, financial, and information resources strategically.ECQ 5 - Building Coalitions: This core qualification involves the ability to build coalitions internally and with other Federal agencies, State and local governments, nonprofit and private sector organizations, foreign governments, or international organizations to achieve common goals.2) TECHNICAL QUALIFICATION (TQ) (): A supplemental statement must be submitted separately addressing each TQ. TQ(s) must provide specific examples that address relevant experience and accomplishments. Total TQ write-up should not exceed 2 pages per TQ using 12 pt, Arial or Times New Roman with 1 inch margins. Applicants must reflect superior technical qualifications demonstrated through leadership and management in the followingTQ: Knowledge of or expertise in the oversight of planing and execution for all service related acquisitions in accordance with current acquisition laws, regulations, and policies.Please Note: Current career SES members, former career SES members with reinstatement eligibility, and SES Candidate Development Program (DCP), who have been certified by the OPM do not need to address ECQs.. By statute, 10 United States Code (U.S.C.) Section 1733, specific Acquisition positions, GS-14 and above, are designated as Critical Acquisition Positions (CAPs). All CAPs must be filled by individuals in or otherwise qualified for membership in the Acquisition Corps (10 U.S.C. Section 1733).Army Acquisition and Technology Workforce applicants must have an Acquisition Career Record Brief (ACRB) on file. A selectee without Acquisition Corps membership is required to become a member of the Army Acquisition Corps prior to appointment to the position.As a SES Level CAP, the following specific statutory and regulatory requirements summarized below must be met in addition to the managerial and technical qualifications specific to this position. There are three components to the assignment qualification standards for Acquisition positions that are CAPs: 1) Army Acquisition Corps (AAC) membership requirements; 2) Tenure Position requirements, and 3) Position Education, Experience and Certification/Training requirements.Note: The failure to satisfy/meet some of these Acquisition requirements as discussed below can be waived by the designated agency officials in the appropriate circumstances.In accordance with Title 10 U.S.C. Section 1732, to be a member of or otherwise qualified for membership in the AAC, the individual must:a. Currently be serving in a position in Grade GS-15 or above (or equivalent military or private sector position).b. Have a baccalaureate degree from an accredited institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degrees or have been certified by the appropriate agency official as possessing significant potential for advancement to levels of greater responsibility and authority based on demonstrated analytical and decision-making capabilities, job performance and qualifying experience; andc. At a minimum, possess at least four years of experience in a DoD (or comparable industry or government) position.d. Fulfill other specific requirements imposed by the Secretary of Defense.e. Note, exceptions and alternatives to the requirements stated above in paragraphs la-ld are as follows:(1) An individual who has at least 10 years of experience in acquisition positions (or comparable position in other government agencies or the private sector) on October 1, 1991 is qualified for AAC membership without meeting the education standards cited above.(2) An employee who served in an Acquisition Corps position on October 1, 1991, and who does not have 10 years of experience, may meet the management education standard by equivalency examination considered by the Secretary of Defense to demonstrate skills, knowledge, or abilities comparable to that of an individual who has completed at least 24 semester credit hours (or the equivalent) of study from an accredited institution of high er education from among the disciplines listed in paragraph lb(l) above.(3) An employee may be exempt from the eligibility requirements in paragraphs la-ld above if the appropriate career program board certifies that he/she possesses significant potential for advancement to levels of greater responsibility and authority, based on demonstrated analytical and decision making capabilities, job performance and qualifying experience.2) In accordance with Title 10 U.S.C. Section 1734, Tenure Position Requirements for filling a SES Level Acquisition Position are:Any person assigned to a CAP shall remain in that position for not less than three years. An employee may not be assigned or selected to fill a CAP unless the person executes a written agreement to remain in Federal service in that position for at least three years. The service obligation contained in such a written agreement shall remain in effect unless and until waived by the Secretary under the appropriate circumstances.3) In accordance with Title 10 U.S.C. Section 1723 and 1734 (b)(4) and DoD statutory requirements (DoD 5000.52).At a minimum, the selectee for this position must have Level Ill certification or training inAcquisition Career Field at the time of selection. Within 24 months, the selectee must become Level Ill certified inAcquisition Career Field.4) Limitation. --Any member of the AAC who does not meet the education, training, and experience requirements for a critical acquisition position may not carry out the duties or exercise the authorities of that position, except for a period not to exceed six months, unless a waiver of the requirements is granted by appropriate authority.

(1) Have completed at least 24 semester credit hours (or equivalent) of study, from an accredited institution of higher education from among the disciplines of accounting, business finance, law, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, qualitative methods, and organization and management, OR



(2) Have completed at least 24 semester credit hours (or equivalent) from an accredited institution of higher education in his/her career field along with 12 semester hours (or equivalent) in the listed disciplines.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

Veteran's Preference: By law Veteran's Preference does not apply to the Senior Executive Service.

False Statements: If you make a false statement in any part of your application, you may not be hired; you may be fired after you begin work; or you may be subject to fine, imprisonment, or other disciplinary action.

Non Discrimination: All applicants will be considered without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, marital status, political affiliation, age, sex, sexual orientation, disabling condition, membership in an employee organization, or any other non-merit factors.

Adverse Information Screening: Applicants proposed for selection are subject to inquiries as to any incidences of misconduct, malfeasance, neglect of duty, or the appearance thereof. Information gained in this check will be considered in the approval decision.

E-verify: If you are selected for this position, the documentation that you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 will be verified through the DHS "E-Verify" system. Federal Law requires DHS to use the E-Verify system to verify the employment eligibility of all new hires, and obligates the new hire to take affirmative steps to resolve any discrepancies identified by the system as a condition of continued employment. The U.S. Department of Army is an E-Verify Participant.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume will be evaluated by an SES rating and ranking panel, and afterwards, highly qualified candidates will undergo the Structured Interview process.



The Executive Resources Board (ERB) will review results and make recommendations on final selections to the appointing authority where final interviews and reference checks may occur.

