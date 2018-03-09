Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Resume and supporting documents (See How to Apply).

Earned L.L.B or J.D. Degree

This position is in the Excepted Service

Proof of Bar Membership

Suitable for Federal employment, as determined by background investigation.

Must be an active member of the bar.

Selectee may be subject to serve a trial period.

Current Federal employees or other individuals with an existing completed background investigation may be required to undergo another background investigation.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo better assess your qualifications for this position, when preparing your resume please be sure to address your experience in or familiarity with the following areas of legal work: researching and writing legal memoranda and opinions and providing legal advice or recommendations to clients, judges, and/or senior attorneys; and utilizing technology associated with the electronic search, retrieval, and review of documents. Please address your experience in or familiarity with the following legal authorities: the Freedom of Information Act; the Privacy Act; and the equal employment opportunity laws enforced by the EEOC.Applicants must be law school graduates with LL.B. or J.D. degreesapplicants must be an active member in good standing of a state, territory of the United States, District of Columbia, or Commonwealth of Puerto Rico bar.--possess at least 1-year of professional legal experience following law school graduation;--have a second professional law degree, have experience of at least three (3) years of post-J.D. professional legal experience with at least 1 year at, or equivalent to the GS-13 level, equivalent education or a combination of the two.You must meetrequirements for the position by the closing date of the announcement.

You must meet all qualification and eligibility requirements by the closing date of the announcement. Resumes of qualified candidates must describe the experience necessary to perform the duties of the position.



Such experience would be demonstrated by an attorney who was engaged in the general practice of law; or experience which afforded the candidate knowledge of legal theories, principles, methodologies, and practices or the application of legal skills in a field closely related to the position to be filled.



Specific experience is defined as professional legal experience that enabled the candidate to acquire the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to perform the work relevant to a specific legal component.



Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g. Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.



Education completed in colleges or universities outside the United States may be used to meet the above requirements. You must provide acceptable documentation that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. For more information on how foreign education is evaluated, visit: http://www.usgs.gov/ohr/oars/quals/foreign.html.



Current federal employees must meet Time-In-Grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Supervisory probationary period may be required.

A background Investigation is required and continued employment is contingent on completion of that process to determine suitability for federal employment.

EEOC will not pay relocation expenses.

The candidate selected may be required to apply for a government travel charge card.

This is a Non-Bargaining Unit position.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job.



You will be evaluated to determine the relevance and quality of your education and experience and whether you meet the minimum qualifications required. When describing your experience, please be sure to give examples that demonstrate your ability to do the work of this office, the complexity of the knowledge you possess, the level of the people you interacted with, the sensitivity of the issues you handled, etc.



In order to do the work of this office, you will need the following:



CORE COMPETENCIES -



1. Knowledge of and experience with providing on-going technical and operational advice and guidance to both staff and management related to the full range of legal, statutory, non-statutory, and regulatory requirements of agency FOIA administration;



2. Ability to produce persuasive, well-reasoned, thoroughly researched legal analyses, briefs and arguments to support the Agency's legal and statutory responsibilities under the Freedom of Information Act;



3. Ability to communicate legal advice and guidance effectively and persuasively, while building relationships with staff at all levels;



4. Knowledge and understanding of decisions and opinions rendered by the Commission, other governmental agencies, members of the Congress, and the general public with respect to the legal aspects of questions of administration, interpretation and enforcement of 1) Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964; 2) the Equal Pay Act; 3) the Age Discrimination in Employment Act; 4) the Americans with Disabilities Act; 5) the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act; 6) Sections 501 and 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973; 7) Executive Order 12067; and 8) Reorganization Plans.