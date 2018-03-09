Not required

U. S. Citizenship is required.

Males ages 18 through 25 must be registered with the Selective Service.

Must be at least 16 years of age.

On a trial period for the duration of the program.

Background investigation is required.

Must be a recent graduate.

Transcripts showing degree conferred must be submitted.

A cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher is required.

Financial disclosure statement is not required.

Drug Screening is not required.

Recruitment incentives are not authorized.

Student loan repayment incentive is not authorized.

Travel, transportation and relocation expenses will not be paid.

Learning theory, psychology of learning, educational psychology: Study of learning theories as they relate to the systematic design, development, and validation of instructional material. Instructional design practices: Study of the principles and techniques used in designing training programs, developing design strategy and models, and applying design methods to the improvement of instructional effectiveness. Educational evaluation: Study of the techniques for evaluating the effectiveness of instructional/educational programs, including developing written and performance tests and survey instruments, and determining reliability and validity of evaluation instruments. Instructional product development: Study of the techniques appropriate for developing training materials, including identifying learner characteristics, specifying objectives, applying training strategy, validating training materials, and evaluating training. Computers in education and training: Study of the application of computers in education and training, including selecting appropriate computer software.

Gathering and organizing information or data in support of decision-making; Identifying and resolving administrative problems of a routine and reoccurring nature; and Assist in the preparation of instructional materials for well-established courses.

Gathering, analyzing and summarizing data to support or inform decision-making reference education or training of personnel; Participating in the development of training aids or other training resources; and Utilizing problem-solving techniques to focus and analyze problems, develop and execute an action plan.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No03/15/2018.A. Completed all requirements for an associates, bachelors, masters, professional, doctorate, vocational, or technical degree or certificate from an accredited educational institution,, on or after March 8, 2016.B. Be a veteran who received their degree,, on or after March 8, 2012 while on active duty service and were unable to apply for jobs until their recent discharge after March 8, 2016.: Grade-point averages will be rounded to one decimal place. For example, 2.95 will round to 3.0 and 2.94 will round to 2.9.Have a Bachelor's degree that included or was supplemented by at leastappropriate to the work of the position to be filled. The course work must have included study in at least four of the following five areas:, you must have a Bachelor's degree that included or was supplemented by at leastappropriate to the work of the position to be filled (see specifics above in positive education requirements section)., your resume/CV must demonstrate that you have one full year of specialized experienceto at least the GS-5 level in the federal service. Examples of qualifying experience include the following types of tasks performed on aHave 1 full year (18 semester hours) of graduate-level education relevant to the position;Have completed the requirements for a Bachelor's degree, AND meet the requirements for superior academic achievement based on: a) graduating within the upper third of the graduating class in a college, university, or major subdivision such as the College of Liberal Arts or the School of Business Administration, based on completed courses; b) having a grade point average of 3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0 as recorded on your official transcript, or as computed based on 4 years of education, or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum; or 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 based on the average of the required courses completed in the major field or the required courses in the major field completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum; OR c) being elected for membership in a national scholastic honor society;Have a combination of education and experience relevant to the position., your resume/CV must demonstrate that you have one full year of specialized experienceto at least the GS-7 level in the federal service. Examples of qualifying experience include the following types of tasks performed on aHave 2 years (36 semester hours) of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree or master's or equivalent graduate degree this is relevant to the position;Have a combination of education and experience relevant to the position.refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; community; student; social). If such experience is on a part-time basis, you must provide the average number of hours worked per week as well as the beginning and ending dates of the experience so it can be fully credited.

This position has an education requirement and a GPA requirement of a cumulative 3.5 or higher. You must submit a copy of your transcripts showing your degree is conferred (or a list of your courses including titles, credit hours completed and grades) to document that you have met the education requirement. Unofficial transcripts will be accepted in the application package. Official transcripts will be required prior to your starting work.



Foreign Education: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov.

If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.



Conditions of Employment:

Program Completion and Conversion: Program participants may be non-competitively converted to a career/conditional or term position (lasting between 1-4 years). If not converted at the completion of the academic program, the appointment ends, and the intern is terminated. E-Verify: HRSA participates in the USCIS Electronic Employment Eligibility Verification Program (E-Verify). E-Verify helps employers determine employment eligibility of new hires and the validity of their social security numbers. Direct Deposit: All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of the resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine if you are qualified for this job. If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility. Category rating procedures will be used to rate and rank candidates. The category assignment is a measure of the degree in which your background matches the competencies required for this position. Qualified candidates will be ranked into one of three categories: Best Qualified, Well Qualified or Qualified.



