Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

U.S. Citizenship is required for federal employment.

Selective Service registration required for males born after 12/31/1959.

You may be required to serve a one (1) year probationary period.

Must be able to obtain and maintain a "Top Secret" security clearance.

Additional Conditions of Employment:

Security and Background Requirements: Appointment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background security investigation. Failure to successfully meet these requirements may be grounds for appropriate personnel action. If hired, a background security reinvestigation or supplemental investigation may be required at a later time. Applicants are also advised that all information concerning qualifications is subject to investigation. False representation may be grounds for non-consideration, non-selection or appropriate disciplinary action.

All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing.

No Drug testing required: No

No License required: No

No Mobility agreement required: No

No Immunization required: No

No Bargaining Unit Position: No

No Incentives may be authorized; however, this is contingent upon funds availability. If authorized, certain incentives will require you to sign a service agreement to remain in the Federal government for a period of up to 3 years. Note: This statement does not imply nor guarantee an incentive will be offered and paid. Incentives include the following: moving expenses, recruitment or relocation incentive; student loan repayment, superior qualifications appointment, creditable service for annual leave for prior non-federal work experience or prior uniformed military service, etc.

All

03/14/2018

You must possess 1 year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 in the Federal service, experience in planning and organizing system security projects and/or resolving critical security problems in existing systems; knowledge of IT and cyber security principles, network engineering, system, application and database expertise; skill in systems/hardware/software design and modification to devise computer based security systems..

Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certification and/or other network, systems, and application security certifications/qualifications.

1. Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.2. Customer Service - Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services.3. Oral Communication - Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.4. Problem Solving - Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.

If you are serving, or have served in the last 5 years (from 03/14/2018) as an Executive Branch political, Schedule C, or Non-career SES appointee, HHS/FDA may be required to obtain approval by the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) prior to beginning employment. You can find out if you have held one of these appointment types by looking at your Standard Form 50s in your Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF), in Section 5 where the legal authorities are listed. If you have served or are currently serving, you must provide a copy of your SF-50, Notification of Personnel Action, documenting this appointment. In addition, you will be required to respond to the question in the assessment and certify your responses to the questionnaire. Political Appointee FAQ - OPM

You can find out if you have held one of these appointment types by looking at your Standard Form 50s in your Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF), in Section 5 where the legal authorities are listed. If you have served or are currently serving, you must provide a copy of your SF-50, Notification of Personnel Action, documenting this appointment. In addition, you will be required to respond to the question in the assessment and certify your responses to the questionnaire. Political Appointee FAQ - OPM Direct-Hire Authority : Veteran's Preference, Schedule A, CTAP, and ICTAP provisions do not apply to positions advertised under a direct-hire authority. This position is open to all U.S. Citizens and all qualified candidates will be referred for consideration. The hiring manager may select from any of these qualified candidates without regard to veteran's preference or any other status eligibility.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the job opportunity announcement closes (at 11:59 pm ET on 03/14/2018), applicants will be reviewed to determine eligibility for Federal employment and qualification for this position specifically. Because this position is being advertised under a direct-hire authority, all qualified candidates will be referred to the hiring manager for consideration. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



