If selected for this position, you are subject to the completion of a satisfactory background investigation. You will be required to become a member of the Acquisition Corps. DoD instruction 5000.58R specifies qualification standards for Corps membership (waiver of some of these standards is possible in the limited circumstances described in the instruction), You will be required to join the DAU Faculty Plan as established by Title 10 of the US Code. This position is in the excepted service (non-career). Candidates currently in the competitive service will be required to sign a statement indicating that they are leaving the competitive services voluntarily to accept an appointment in the excepted service. Initial appointment is made for a period of four years, conditional upon satisfactory completion of a DAU probationary period of one year. Every year, as part of an annual review, consideration is given to extending the appointment; thus service at DAU can be extended indefinitely. If selected for this position, you MUST be able to begin work within 90 days of acceptance. Permanent Change of Station (PCS) expenses will NOT be paid. This may be designated as a drug testing position.

Experience: Describe in detail your in-depth knowledge and experience with engineering management for DoD acquisitions (MDAP, MAIS or ACAT I/IA/II/III/IV program or industry equivalent) to include tailoring strategies implemented. Describe your experience in the integration of Science & Technology programs across multiple DoD organizations. Describe your experience using Digital Engineering or Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) techniques in DoD programs. Describe your experience inserting new technology or a science and technology transfer into DoD programs. Describe your systems engineering expertise in the areas of Reliability and Maintainability (R&M) and experience using Reliability Growth models in DoD programs. Identify and describe your experience in leadership/management in key position(s) to include leading technical teams as well as supervisory experience. Include specific expertise in qualitative and quantitative problem solving using critical thinking. Work history may be in government or industry.List any professional certifications such as INCOSE Expert Systems Engineering Professional (ESEP), MBSE and SysML, ASQ Certified Reliability Engineer (ASQ CRE), Professional Engineer (PE) and Defense Acquisition Workforce (DAWIA) Certifications. Knowledge of the systems engineering of defense systems is desired. Superior performance in key position(s) within the defense (government) sector or private (commercial) sectors related to DoD engineering is required. Experience in the areas of Digital Engineering and/or Reliability & Maintainability are highly desired. DAWIA level III certification in the ENG career field is desired. Teaching: Describe your ability (or potential) to teach and facilitate learning of adults. This includes: the ability to communicate complex managerial development and technical material to students with different backgrounds and experiences; a proficiency in delivery methods such as guided discussions, short lectures, role plays, problem-based learning and case studies; the ability to incorporate the learner's experience into the learning process along with the ability to motivate learners to participate actively in the learning process; and the ability to organize information, develop the thought process and relevant threads/themes, define objectives, draw conclusions, maintain audience interest, and effectively facilitate student learning. Demonstrated ability to teach at the graduate level is preferred. Learning Asset Management (curriculum development and knowledge sharing): Describe your experience in the management or development of learning assets and learning products for the engineering career fields or other acquired DoD complex system management areas, to include the continuous assessment, currency, quality of various types of learning assets and learning products. Describe any experience with web-based knowledge sharing, distance learning, continuous learning modules and communities of practice. Comparable commercial/industry experience is acceptable. Mission Assistance: Describe your ability to provide mission assistance or consulting in the engineering field in areas related to digital engineering and reliability growth models, ENG acquisition management and leadership. Description should include the ability to enter into an agreement with managers and provide consulting support in the process of diagnosis, goal setting, programmatic problem solving and decision-making, and group or organizational intervention to bring about successful organizational change. Leadership: Identify and describe your leadership/management experience in acquisition or technology organizations within the defense (government) and/or private (commercial) sectors; include team leadership as well as supervisory leadership.

You must possess a Master's Degree in a related area from an accredited college or university and at least 6 years of experience in the appropriate functional area in either a government or industry position. You must have specialized experience directly relating to the specific duties of the position to be filled and must demonstrate that you have the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully. You must have achieved DAWIA Level III certification in Engineering or have the ability to obtain this certification within 24 months of appointment.

You must possess a Master's Degree in a related area from an accredited college or university and at least 8 years of experience in the appropriate functional area in either a government or industry position. You must have specialized experience directly relating to the specific duties of the position to be filled and must demonstrate that you have the required knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully. You must have achieved DAWIA Level III certification in Engineering or have the ability to obtain this certification within 24 months of appointment

